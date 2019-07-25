Natasha Rollinson goes for gold with new business venture

Belfast based entrepreneur Natasha Rollinson has seized a golden opportunity to follow her dream of launching her own handcrafted jewellery business thanks to the Go For It Programme, in association with Belfast City Council.

The Go For It Programme is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

Natasha Rollinson is an award winning goldsmith who has spent the last fifteen years refining her craft across the UK and Ireland and recently returned to Northern Ireland to launch a gem of a business venture, the self-titled N. Rollinson.

Based in North Belfast, Natasha’s atelier is open by appointment and specialises in contemporary jewellery handcrafted from quality materials.

A destination for unique wedding and engagement rings, refined collections and bespoke designs, you can view and purchase existing collections or come in for a consultation to discuss having a piece of jewellery made for you. Natasha recently added her newly launched ‘Wedding Ring Workshops’, where couples craft their own bespoke pieces to mark their special day, under Natasha’s watchful eye.

Natasha said; “I remember doing a jewellery making class as a young girl and working with silver. It sparked something in me – I loved working with metal! Looking back, it was very clear that this wasn’t going to be just a job for me, but a lifelong passion. After much training, namely in Belfast & Kilkenny, I lived in London working under the guidance of some amazingly talented jewellers, with my end goal always being to set up my own brand.

After deciding to return to Northern Ireland, Natasha wanted to open her own studio showroom in Belfast and that is when she contacted the Go For It Programme to seek expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn her passion into a business.

“We were in the process of moving back to Northern Ireland, after several years in London. We found the perfect piece of property and it all went from there. I gave up my job to move back to Belfast and following a discussion with my husband, I saw an advert for the Go For It Programme- the timing couldn’t have been better.

“It all happened so quickly from when I first filled in the enquiry form. My business advisor at North City Business Centre was fantastic, advising on things like insurances, my product range and how I would launch my brand into the market. Their advice was really practical and helped me to focus my business idea with a clear strategy for financial stability and growth.

“We put everything into a comprehensive business plan which also included financial forecasting for the first two years of trading. Their guidance really helped to iron out the finer details of my business offering and allowed me to see the full potential.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Dave Murphy, CEO, North City Business Centre, said; “I was delighted that we were able to advise Natasha in the start-up stage of her business. She has such amazing talent and expertise from her vast experience working within the industry. Natasha had a clear vision for what she wanted her brand to be.

“We assisted Natasha in the development of her business plan, tweaking the elements which were very specific to Natasha and her business. We completed a full financial forecast, which allowed us to determine the viability and growth potential of the business.

“I am delighted to see that N. Rollinson has been successfully trading for over a year, with no signs of slowing, I’m excited to see what the future holds for Natasha.”

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business contact the Go For It Programme on 0800 027 0639 or visit: www.goforitni.com.