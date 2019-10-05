M&S raises £1million for Action Cancer

Over 3,000 M&S colleagues across stores in Northern Ireland have raised £1million for the region’s charity fundraising campaign in aid of Action Cancer’s counselling and therapeutic services.

The partnership between M&S and Action Cancer, which is now in its tenth year, has seen M&S colleagues from 21 stores across the province, along with their family and friends, take part in many novel fundraising events including a ‘One Million Steps for £1M’ sponsored walk, as well as a sponsored climb of Cuilcagh Mountain in Co. Fermanagh.

Customers too got involved in the many fundraising activities being organised in support of the campaign, including a ‘Fashion & Style’ event in the M&S Lisburn store featuring a Fit & Style session, beauty and skincare demonstrations and a fashion show for customers.

Speaking about the challenge, Simon Layton, Head of Region for M&S in Northern Ireland said: “Our partnership with Action Cancer has gone from strength to strength, with 21 stores across the province dedicated to raising much-needed funds over the summer. Whether it’s planning fundraising in-store, or sponsoring participants, there is a chance for our colleagues and customers alike to be involved.

“We know the importance of Action Cancer’s work and are proud to support the charity through creative fundraising initiatives. Our M&S colleagues are the real heroes, proving that when they commit themselves to a good cause, they deliver extraordinary results. They have worked tirelessly over the past 10 years to collect donations and are passionate about ensuring that our customers are aware of the vast range of services Action Cancer can offer.

“This summer’s fundraising brings our overall total to a staggering £1million, which will go a very long way to helping make a real difference to families affected by cancer right here in Northern Ireland.”

Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Action Cancer said: “The impact of a cancer diagnosis on a friend or family member is significant. Over the years, because of the support of M&S, Action Cancer has been able to expand its therapeutic and counselling services. The result is that we are in the fortunate position to plan the delivery of these services to more people, in more locations and at a time when they need it most.

“Children, young people and adults have experienced many benefits, such as, a reduction in stress, a better night’s sleep, less anxiety, less worry or a reduction in pain, as a result of the support provided by our friends at M&S. We look forward to our partnership flourishing for many years to come and are very grateful that it enables us to support many local people in their time of need.”