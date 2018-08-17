Moving in and up at Pinsent Masons

International law firm Pinsent Masons has welcomed a host of new faces as well as investing in teams via a range of promotions to its Belfast office.

Nicola McKane (Solicitor, Real Estate), Seána Donaghy (Senior Associate, Banking), Michael Hamill (Senior Associate, Corporate), Emma Swan (Paralegal, Litigation & Regulatory). (Back row L-R) Niall McCavitt (Solicitor, Real Estate), Ben Semple (Paralegal, Banking), David McGuinness (Solicitor, Real Estate), Richard Masters (Partner, Corporate), Lisa Early (Senior Associate, Corporate), Jonathan O’Hagan (Senior Associate, Real Estate), John Hart (Business Development Manager) and Ross Townsley (Associate, Real Estate).

In a high profile move, Partner Richard Masters, who is the firm’s Chair across Scotland and Northern Ireland will also now head up its Corporate team in Belfast. Originally from Lisburn, Richard Masters was Managing Partner at the heritage firm of Pinsent Masons, McGrigors, and was key to their development in Belfast.

Joining Richard in the Corporate department is Michael Hamill who comes on board as Senior Associate, and will be working alongside the newly promoted Senior Associate Lisa Early.

The property department has also been the focus of considerable investment with Jonathan O’Hagan (Senior Associate) Ross Townsley (Associate), Nicola McKane (Solicitor), David McGuinness (Solicitor) and Niall McCavitt (Solicitor) all joining the team.

In Banking Seána Donaghy’s impact since returning from Pinsent Masons in Manchester has been recognised with a promotion to Senior Associate, and that team also adds paralegal Ben Semple. The Litigation and Regulatory team is growing with the appointment of a paralegal, Emma Swan, and in Business Support, John Hart was elevated to Business Development Manager with an expanding media relations remit for the firm’s new Dublin office.

Pinsent Masons Head of Belfast Office, Andrea McIlroy-Rose said, “I’m delighted to welcome Richard as part of the Belfast team and the other new joiners. Also many congratulations to our newly promoted colleagues. In Northern Ireland we have enjoyed working on high profile local projects including the purchase of Belfast International Airport, the £200m Gas to the West expansion, and major new Grade A office facilities for inward investors such as Allstate and Concentrix.

“The strength of our firm offering, and investment in technology, means we can provide our clients with outstanding service and efficiencies that are unparalleled in a regional market such as Northern Ireland. We’re proud to say that reputation was recently recognised by one of the most prestigious accolades in the profession, The Lawyer Magazine, Law Firm of the Year 2018.”

