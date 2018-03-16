Barry McIvor joins Fujitsu

| March 16, 2018

Barry McIvor has joined Fujitsu in Belfast as Sales Executive, Northern Ireland Public Sector.

As Sales Executive for leading ICT and technology company Fujitsu, Barry is responsible for the sustainability and growth of Fujitsu’s public sector business in Northern Ireland.

With almost 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, Barry has been with Fujitsu since 2003. In that time, Barry’s principal focus has been managing and leading large complex sales campaigns across the UK in sectors such as government, utilities and retail. As a successful and experienced sales professional, Barry will now be primarily focussed on the growth of Fujitsu’s public sector business in Northern Ireland.

Barry holds an undergraduate degree in Business and Computing and a Master’s degree in Computing and Design from the Ulster University.

