Barry McIvor joins Fujitsu

Barry McIvor has joined Fujitsu in Belfast as Sales Executive, Northern Ireland Public Sector.

As Sales Executive for leading ICT and technology company Fujitsu, Barry is responsible for the sustainability and growth of Fujitsu’s public sector business in Northern Ireland.

With almost 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, Barry has been with Fujitsu since 2003. In that time, Barry’s principal focus has been managing and leading large complex sales campaigns across the UK in sectors such as government, utilities and retail. As a successful and experienced sales professional, Barry will now be primarily focussed on the growth of Fujitsu’s public sector business in Northern Ireland.

Barry holds an undergraduate degree in Business and Computing and a Master’s degree in Computing and Design from the Ulster University.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers