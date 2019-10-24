MMW Supports Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2019

Northern Ireland Law Firm of the Year, Millar McCall Wylie, is supporting and celebrating the local film, media and screen industry in this year’s Royal Television Society Programme Awards.

As the sponsor for the Documentary category, the leading law firm will be joining members of the industry and finalists at the prestigious ceremony on the 7th November in The Mac, Belfast.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2019

The legal practice has a dedicated media and entertainment team, led by Partners Damian McParland and Abbie Long. Damian said: “We are thrilled to show our support and sponsor the 5th annual Royal Television Society Awards in Northern Ireland. We have watched the film, TV and media industry go from strength to strength, and we are grateful to be associated and provide professional legal advice to many within this inspiring sector.

“The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2019 are an excellent opportunity to celebrate all that has been achieved locally and we are pleased to recognise and sponsor the Documentary category in particular. Documentaries have the power to educate and are important genre in the film industry, capturing and sharing facts and historical events. We are looking forward to presenting the winner with their award at the awards ceremony in November.”

Millar McCall Wylie, which has two offices in Belfast, has served as legal advisors on over 1,200 television, film and new media productions produced by independent filmmakers and major studios, networks and content providers with total budgets in excess of £2 billion. This includes acting in relation to the financing of the global TV series Game of Thrones and Line of Duty together with film and TV projects for Netflix, HBO, ESPN, Microsoft/Xbox Studios and BBC amongst many others.

The homegrown firm also acts on behalf of a growing range of local production houses including Fine Point Films, Double Band Films, Erica Starling Productions, Paper Owl Films, Nice One Productions, Causeway Pictures and Wee Buns.