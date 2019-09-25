Millar McCall Wylie Announces Appointment of David Mitchell

Millar McCall Wylie has announced the appointment of employment solicitor David Mitchell following a period of significant growth at the Belfast-based firm.

The appointment will see David Mitchell, who qualified as a solicitor in 2014, advising and representing both employees and employers alongside the leading law firm’s Employment Partner, Jan Cunningham.

The promotion comes amid exceptional growth for Millar McCall Wylie within a highly competitive local market. The appointment forms part of a firm-wide strategic growth plan for 2019 and beyond.

Originally from Omagh, Mr. Mitchell has extensive experience advising clients on issues relating to all areas of employment law, contracts of employment, redundancy, unfair dismissal, TUPE, discrimination and compromise agreements. Mr Mitchell is also experienced in providing employment training to businesses and delivering seminars and presentations.

Millar McCall Wylie, crowned Legal 500 Northern Ireland Law Firm of the Year 2019, provides a range of legal services and advice across all areas of Corporate/M&A, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate, Employment, Family & Matrimonial and Private Client and is consistently ranked in the top five NI corporate law firms in Experian Rankings.