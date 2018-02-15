Milestone Year for Macklin Care Homes

Celebrating its 30th year in business, Macklin Care Homes experienced a milestone year in 2017 when the Group picked up an incredible 25 awards, created 20 new jobs, and took ownership of Our Lady’s Care Home in West Belfast – now the sixth care home within the Macklin portfolio.

Major award wins within the Group included Park Manor Home in Dunmurry being named as Northern Ireland ‘Nursing Home of the Year’ and the Group being recognised for its excellence in dementia care at the Staff Nursing Care Awards.

Other wins included accolades at the Royal College of Nursing’s annual awards, and Macklin Care Homes walked away with a further nine awards at the Independent Health and Care Provider Awards.

Reflecting on a remarkable year of awards success for its care homes, its employees and its initiatives at Head Office, Director of Macklin Care Homes, Gareth Macklin adds: “Our incredible success during 2017 cements the professionalism of our team and quality of our nursing care, where continuous development is one of our core values. At Macklin Care Homes, we care with heart, and we’re immensely proud that our homes are being recognised, and will continue to be recognised, for their professionalism and level of care.”

2017 was one of the Group’s most successful years in its 30-year history. 2018 has already got off to a great start with Macklin Care Homes winning Family Business of the Year at the FSB Awards, and Milesian Manor in Magherafelt being named as Nursing Home of the Year at the recent Randox Healthcare Awards.

In April, Macklin Care Homes will be launching its first lifestyle care home – Milesian Manor in Magherafelt. A purpose-built, new home will open its doors, introducing the next-level in state-of-the-art facilities to the care home sector in Northern Ireland.

Director of Macklin Care Homes, Cara Macklin explains: “We’ve been working on realising our ambitions for Milesian Manor over the past two years, and in the past few months, our new building has really started to take shape.

“In just a couple of months’ time, the new-look Milesian Manor will be open, offering a completely new way of living for older persons, where our residents’ lifestyles are elevated to be on a par with first-class nursing care. This is something that’s incredibly unique to the care home sector, and we’re delighted to be the first care home provider to introduce this 5-star level of caring to Northern Ireland.”

Commenting on job creation within the Group, Director, Gareth Macklin continues: “In 2017, we created 20 new jobs within the Group and the addition of Our Lady’s Nursing Home led to a further 130 new employees joining Macklin Care Homes.

“Our building works on Milesian Manor over the past year have employed almost 60 people within the construction sector, and the opening of the new Milesian Manor care home will create jobs. This, combined with our other requirements across the Group, will see 20 new jobs expected in 2018, bringing our head count to over 600 team members across the Group, including our six nursing homes.”

Founded in 1987 by Mary and Brian Macklin, Macklin Care Homes is one of the foremost Care Home providers in Ireland. Its first nursing home was Arlington, situated off the Ormeau Road, Belfast, and other homes within the Group include Park Manor in Dunmurry, Milesian Manor in Magherafelt, Ratheane in Coleraine and Leabank in Ballycastle. Our Lady’s Care Home in Belfast became part of Macklin Care Homes in September 2017.

For further information on Macklin Care Homes, please see www.MacklinCareHomes.Com

Category: Other Articles