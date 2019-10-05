Michelin Star restaurants in Northern Ireland

With hundreds of top-quality eateries in Northern Ireland, you won’t have to go far to find a sumptuous meal in stunning surroundings. However, if you’re looking for something extra special, why not try one of the exceptional Michelin Star restaurants?

Currently, there are two restaurants with Michelin Stars in Northern Ireland, both of which offer a memorable gastronomic experience. If you’re keen to sample Michelin starred restaurants around the world, these are a great place to start.

OX in Belfast

Owned by Chef Stephen Toman and sommelier Alain Kerloc’h, OX is one of the finest restaurants in Northern Ireland. With seating for forty, plus a discreet mezzanine area, you can enjoy views across the River Lagan. Having gained experience in numerous Michelin starred restaurants, Stephen and Alain deliver fine dining in a relaxed, comfortable environment.

Committed to working with the seasons, every dish reflects the best seasonal produce and ingredients are sourced from local suppliers wherever possible. With venison, duck, grouse, venison and wood pigeon featuring on the autumn menu, along with cod, John Dory, lobster, oysters, pumpkin, butternut squash, figs, plums and an array of mouth-watering autumnal flavors, it’s easy to see why OX is one of the most popular eateries in the area.

Eipic in Belfast

Now headed up by Alex Greene, Deane’s Eipic is renowned for its subtle pairings, fine quality and elegant presentation. Also working with local suppliers and relying on seasonal produce to create varied, inventive and satisfying dishes, Eipic is well worth a visit.

If you can’t decide between the Wick low venison, BBQ quail or fig leaf ice cream, why not opt for a tasting menu instead? With the opportunity to sample a wide range of delights, it’s guaranteed to have you coming back for more.

Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants in Northern Ireland

As well as being home to two Michelin starred restaurants, Northern Ireland also boasts seven Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants. Defined as eateries which offer high quality food at affordable prices, a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a spectacular meal without blowing your budget.

Clenaghans Restaurant and Wine & Brine are two such restaurants, both situated in County Down. With exceptional menus, experienced teams and beautiful designs, you can sample the delights of Mourne lamb, steak tartare and ‘tongue ‘n’ cheek’ pie respectively.

With a further two Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants located in County Down, you’ll be spoilt for choice if you’re looking for a gourmet restaurant experience in Northern Ireland. Fontana is well-known for its spectacular seafood and contemporary design, whilst The Old Schoolhouse offers Comber barley field pigeon, seafood from Strangford Lough and octopus roulade.

In Belfast, Bar + Grill at St James Street South, Deanes at Queens and Home are all designated Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants. Varying from laid back ambience to modern industrial design, all three venues offer exceptional quality and a fun dining experience.

Whilst you might be keen to try Michelin starred eateries around the world, you can make a start by sampling the exceptional offerings right here in Northern Ireland.