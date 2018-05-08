Merchant Square Development to transform Belfast City Centre

Work has commenced on a major development of a 9 story Grade A office building which will transform the centre of Belfast’s business district. The Merchant Square development on Wellington Place will yield 227,000 sq ft of retail and office space and house up to 3,000 employees. The project is due to complete by Q3 2019 and will dramatically improve the business infrastructure in the wider city centre.

Funding for the Merchant Square project has been secured from the Northern Ireland Investment Fund and Fairfield Finance, with owner Oakland Group being advised by local firm Radius Corporate Finance. The overall investment will result in the delivery of a £70million building on Wellington Place, in the heart of Belfast’s Central Business District.

More information on the Merchant Square development can be found at www.merchantsquare.com

Guy Hollis from Oakland predicted an exciting future for Belfast City Centre. “We know there is demand for Grade A office space in Belfast and we foresee increasing investment in the city in the coming years. The Merchant Square development will have a transformative impact on Belfast City Centre and will herald the beginning of a new era of commercial infrastructure in the city. Our project will have a multiplier effect around Wellington Place, Queen Street and College Square. We are confident the Merchant Square project will make a major contribution to the redevelopment of Belfast going forward.”

Among the unique features of Merchant Square is the sustainable nature of the development, with an emphasis on the provision of ‘green’ working space. When completed the ground floor of the building will house retail units alongside space for 250 bicycles, complete with a bike repair shop and shower and laundry facilities. Merchant Square has already been awarded a ‘CycleScore’ certificate in recognition of the provision of ‘best in class cycling facilities’ for tenants and the building is designed to attract a ‘very good’ Breeam rating, which measures the Environmental Impact. Each of the nine floors will provide up to 24,000 sq ft of workspace and the entire building will incorporate smart building technology through wireless networks.

Guy Hollis said the development had been designed to showcase Belfast as a capital commercial city across the islands.

“We believe in the future of Belfast as a commercial hub and we have carefully designed every element of Merchant Square to ensure that we are providing the most up to date, attractive and competitive commercial space for which we know there is a demand. With our proximity to the new transport hub which is due to open in 2022, to the major motorways, the harbour and two airports we anticipate a high demand for this space and in fact we already have some enquiries before we start the building work. We are excited at the potential of Merchant Square and the contribution it will have on the ongoing regeneration of Belfast and Northern Ireland.”

Fairfield Real Estate Finance Managing Director, Chris Wilson, commented, “The deal reaffirms our focus on helping experienced property teams to execute their business plans. We see Belfast as a very strong office market. Merchant Square is a great addition to our growing development finance portfolio.”

Lisa McAteer, Director of CBRE who are overseeing the letting of the building said, “Merchant Square will deliver much needed Grade A space to the Belfast market. Most of the existing space in Belfast is fragmented and cannot accommodate companies wishing to secure large floor plates for sizeable teams or to provide for future expansion. Merchant Square’s 24,000 sqft floor plates make it ideal for companies with large requirements.”

Category: Other Articles