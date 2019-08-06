McCue is the Perfect Fit for Center Parcs Ireland

With the recent opening of the new €233 million Center Parcs Ireland forest resort in Co. Longford, the first of its kind in Ireland, one Northern Ireland company is seeing a resurgence of work in the Republic of Ireland.

McCue Crafted Fit, the award-winning specialist refurbishment and fit-out company, completed the fit-out of a number of food and beverage and retail stores at the new purpose-built holiday village, which opened to the public on 29th July.

The fit-out works comprised the total shell fit-out of six units to form two food and beverage outlets; Bella Italia and The Coffee House. McCue also completed the fit-out of retail units; Spirit, Time for Shade, The Store Room, Aquatique and Just Kids. Over the course of the three-month contract, McCue completed mechanical and electrical work, as well as specialist tiling, metal work, bespoke joinery and decorating.

Speaking about the company’s involvement in establishing Center Parcs in Ireland, McCue Managing Director, Les McCracken said, “Being involved in the Center Parcs Ireland project was a great opportunity for our team. Center Parcs is renowned for their popularity across the UK and utilising our many years of experience, we are delighted to have left our mark on what’s sure to be, one of Ireland’s most popular tourist destinations.”

McCue Crafted Fit, based in Carrickfergus, has extensive experience in the Republic of Ireland however the onset of the recession required the company to rethink their strategy in 2009. The fallout of the recession was felt hardest in Dublin where most of McCue’s work was centred, so the company shifted the majority of their business to Great Britain and made the move into the hospitality and leisure sectors.

This move ensured McCue weathered the recession well and as a result, the company has gone from strength to strength in recent years, completing projects for clients including The Berkeley Hotel, Ten Trinity Square, The Shangri-La at The Shard, Lime Wood Lodges, H&M and Santander.

McCue’s work at Center Parcs Ireland follows projects at Café en Seine and the Merrion Hotel in Dublin and Les is very hopeful this will open up further opportunities in the Republic. Les said, “We experienced great success in the Republic of Ireland before the recession but we made the decision to shift our focus to other geographical locations when the market began to change. Given our experience, we know that there will be further projects secured, adding to our already extensive portfolio of high-end refurbishment and fit-outs in Ireland.”

In Northern Ireland, McCue has completed an array of projects that include the award-winning Harp Bar and Friend at Hand Whiskey Shop, Danske Bank, Lush and Henry’s and The Jailhouse.