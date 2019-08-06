McConvey Cycles Retailer Celebrates Pinarello Deal

Belfast cycle retailer and family business McConvey Cycles is celebrating as they confirm an international deal with high-quality Italian bike manufacturer Pinarello.

The business, owned by Eamon McConvey, is one of only two retailers in Ireland and the only one in Belfast and Co Antrim to stock the products.

Today (Aug 2) they are celebrating by putting on show in store the actual bike Tour de France 2019 winner, Egan Bernal, rode this summer in the final stage of the race.

The business is inviting the public to visit the store and see the bike, a Pinarello F12 Dogma, which will be on display there for one day only.

Eamon said: “From 10am to 6pm today (Aug 2) cycling fans and enthusiasts will be able to see the actual bike on which Egan Bernal crossed the finishing line in Paris and made cycling history.

“It’s the bike on which he became the youngest person in 110 years to win the Tour de France.”

Bikes made by high profiled brand Pinarello have helped multiple winners ride to victory in the prestigious cycle race. The brand Pinarello made F12 Dogma specially for the Tour de France 2019 winner. It is one of two F12 Dogma bikes that were painted in Italy on Saturday evening, signed by Fausto Pinarello and delivered to the team hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning by the boss himself. Both bikes were used in the final stage of the Tour de France. One was for Egan Bernal to keep and the other was for Pinarello to keep.

McConvey Cycles will be selling the full range of road, gravel and e-bikes. The store is also the only retailer in Greater Belfast to stock the brand.

The business, which opened in 1986 and has been trading for 33 years, specialises in providing high-quality bicycles and is a Retül bike fitting centre with fully qualified mechanics.

Speaking about the growth of McConvey Cycles in the last few years, Eamon McConvey said: “Business is growing from strength to strength in a growing cycle market where people want expertise and great service.”

Pinarello aren’t the only high profile bicycle brand that McConvey Cycles will now be stocking. The shop also sells bikes by the high-quality brands Specialized, Giant, Liv, S-Works and Brompton.

Anyone wishing to see the bike on which Bernal made history or to browse any of the other bicycles in the shop will find the business at 183 Ormeau Road, Belfast.