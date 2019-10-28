Marie-Claire Caldwell makes Global ’20 in their Twenties’ List

ICC Belfast’s Marie-Claire Caldwell has been named in the prestigious PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association) “20 in Their Twenties” class of 2020, recognising her as one of the brightest and most talented global event professionals.

PCMA is the world’s largest and most respected network of business events specialists – in being included on their “20 in Their Twenties” list, Marie-Claire joins an elite group of event professionals from across the world. Indeed, she is the sole representative from the UK and Ireland, and one of only four European representatives.

Marie-Claire Caldwell

This award follows a recent promotion to Head of Sales and Marketing at ICC Belfast. Marie-Claire joined the team in April 2018 as Campaign Marketing Manager and was the driving force behind the repositioning of Belfast Waterfront to ICC Belfast for the conference market. Since then, her creative flair, leadership skills and meticulous attention to detail has captivated target audiences, inspired her sales team and driven business growth.

Catherine Toolan, Chief Executive Officer at ICC Belfast commented: “We are immensely proud of Marie-Claire and her success. The progress she made since she joined ICC Belfast is reflective of her can-do attitude, skills and expertise. Her recent promotion, coupled with being recognised by PCMA, identifies Marie-Claire as one of the leading industry professionals in the world. I am really looking forward to seeing what the team, guided by Marie-Claire in her new role, can achieve next to ensure Belfast and Northern Ireland builds a strong sustainable business tourism industry.”

Marie-Claire Caldwell will travel to San Francisco to receive her award in January 2020.