Maple and May outlines initial £12m plan for new homes

Maple and May’s manager Siobhan McCrystal and director Jon Anderson

Maple and May, a newly established profit-for-purpose company, today outlined an initial £12m plan aimed at delivering several hundred new homes for rent or purchase across Northern Ireland.

The Belfast-based company has already acquired 70 apartments and houses throughout the region and is seeking to buy or develop more than 500 new homes in the next five years. The delivery plan will see Maple and May establish partnerships for an ambitious ‘design and build’ programme alongside the acquisition and development of new and existing homes.

The company said it was exploring a range of investment and development opportunities that meet the demand for quality homes to rent and to buy.

Jon Anderson, director at Maple and May said: “Northern Ireland has a housing deficit, but there are hundreds of sites awaiting development across the province. We’re working with developers and landowners to unlock as many of these sites as possible and transform vacant land into homes. Our focus is on giving more people the opportunity to access homes that are right for them, whether that is to rent or buy.

“We have already acquired the first 70 homes in our rental portfolio and we are expanding our housing development pipeline to include more homes to rent as well as purchase. Maple and May is ready to play its part in tackling the housing problem through acquisition, new-build and joint ventures with established developers.”

Siobhan McCrystal, manager at Maple and May said: “The launch of Maple and May is good news for those either renting or looking to buy their home. Our approach is about giving renters the assurance of quality accommodation, longer tenancies if desired, excellent services and the peace of mind that comes from having a professional Landlord”.

“With changing attitudes to home ownership, the private rental sector has greatly expanded in recent years. This presents an exciting opportunity for Maple and May to provide quality homes to meet modern lifestyles.”

Maple and May is exploring opportunities to expand its private rental and sales portfolio throughout Northern Ireland.

