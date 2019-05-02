Make time to make a difference during Volunteer Week 3-7 June

Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI) and Power NI are joining forces during Volunteer Week, Monday 3 June to Friday 7 June, encouraging staff to volunteer their time and thanking those who have made a difference in their community through the #PowerofVolunteering.

Denise Cranston, Head of Communities, BITCNI, said: “The people of Northern Ireland are renowned for their generosity and, when it comes to donating their time and skills in support of great causes, we know we can rely on businesses and individuals here to step up and take action.

“Charities often rely on the support of volunteers to enable them to continue their work, so it’s very important that we use Volunteer Week to highlight the positive stories and highlight the difference that can be made through the power of volunteering.

“We are delighted that Power NI have decided to sponsor the BITCNI Volunteer Week campaign in 2019 and hope that this partnership will build on the already successful Employer Supported Volunteering programmes we have to offer, and raise awareness of the benefits – to businesses, employees and charities – of making time to volunteer.”

During Volunteer Week, BITCNI will be showcasing the best of Employer Supported Volunteering from across Northern Ireland. The campaign encourages organisations to bring colleagues together and help with a community project, commit to regular volunteering, and thank volunteers and stakeholders on social channels using the hashtag #PowerofVolunteering.

BITCNI facilitates Employer Supported Volunteering, developing links between business, charities and community groups through volunteering projects across NI that can range from gardening and painting, to teaching code to local school children.

Stephen McCully, Managing Director, Power NI, said: “Power NI is dedicated to giving back to the communities where we work and volunteering helps us engage with those organisations that share a common goal, to make Northern Ireland a better place to work and live.

“We are proud to sponsor Volunteer Week in 2019 and hope the campaign will bring attention to the opportunities that businesses have to engage with charities, not only during the campaign, but throughout the year.

“Volunteering has provided our staff with practical opportunities for teambuilding, engaging with their community and developing new skills, so there’s a lot to gain with a day or two out of the office. I hope businesses across Northern Ireland will be inspired by Volunteer Week, as so much can be achieved through the power of volunteering.”