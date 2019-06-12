MACE partners with local health charity

Local retailer MACE has launched its Big Brunch initiative as part of their charity partner Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s campaign to raise awareness of Atrial Fibrillation (AF), an irregular heartbeat which can increase the risk of stroke by five times.

As part of their support of this campaign, on Friday 14thJune, selected MACE stores across Northern Ireland will be holding their own Big Brunchbetween 11am to 2pm, providing brunch and information on AF.

Alongside the Big Brunch, NI Chest Heart and Stroke will be offering free AF tests for MACE customers at participating stores:

Stewartstown Road

Waringstown

Ballynahinch

Lurgan

Ballywalter

Claire Rea, Assistant Brand Manager, at MACE commented: “We are delighted at MACE to support NICHS in raising awareness of Atrial Fibrillation. We would encourage everyone to take the AF test, and to keep an eye out for further fundraising events for NICHS at your local MACE store.”

Almost 40,000 people have already been diagnosed in Northern Ireland but, according to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, there could be thousands more living with the condition undetected.

Previous research carried out by the charity found that 70% of people surveyed did not know what AF was. Equally concerning was the fact that only 30 people in every 1000 know that it can increase your risk of stroke by five times.

The free in-store testing is part of a wider awareness campaign aimed at educating the public around what AF is, its links to stroke, and prompting anyone who thinks they might have the symptoms, to take the AF on-the-spot test in store at MACE, at an NICHS ‘Well-Check’ or contact their GP.

Anyone can have AF, but the people most susceptible tend to be over 50, have diabetes, hyper-tension, or high blood pressure. Both men and women are just as likely to have the condition – so it’s important that anyone knows they can take a simple test to find out. If you are found to have the condition it may be possible to hugely reduce the risk of stroke through medication.

Fidelma Carter, Public Health Director, at NICHS said the campaign was needed now more than ever: “The fact that 7 out of 10 of us have never heard of Atrial Fibrillation is cause for concern. We encourage everyone to find out more about AF and most importantly to book in for a Well Check with us. The test for AF only takes a minute and involves simply placing your fingers on a small pad.”

To find out more about Atrial Fibrillation visit www.nichs.org.uk.