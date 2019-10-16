Lough Erne Resort opens its doors for recruitment event

Northern Ireland five-star destination, Lough Erne Resort, will open its doors to hopeful job candidates at the resort’s recruitment evening.

With a wide selection of skilled and entry-level roles available, the informative event will provide prospective employees with the opportunity to find out more about Lough Erne Resort, what each role entails, details of flexible shifts as well as staff benefits and development opportunities.

The event will take place on Tuesday 29th October from 5pm until 7pm in The Ross Suite.

Lynne Phair, HR & Training Manager, who has worked as part of the Lough Erne Resort team for eight years, said the event is the ideal way for candidates to really get an insight into what it’s like to work at the resort, saying:

“We are really excited to welcome potential candidates in person and feel this will be a great way to answer questions which people may not be comfortable asking within a formal recruitment process.

“As a busy resort with five-star standards, we are seeking to grow the team here across all departments and we would encourage anyone who has either worked in hospitality or feels like they have the skills and passion to deliver excellent guest service, to come along and find out more.”

Lough Erne Resort is currently seeking to appoint vacancies in the following roles with morning, afternoon, evening, midweek and weekend shifts available:

Food & Beverage: Waiting Team Members for Breakfast, Restaurant, Bar

Housekeeping: Cleaning, Turn Down

Kitchen: Porting, Commis Chefs, Pastry Chefs

Banqueting: Set Up Teams, Bar & Dinner Service Waiters.

In addition to these roles, there is a position for a Senior Pastry Chef, working with acclaimed executive chef, Noel McMeel, as well as a vacancy for a Conference & Banqueting Manager.

Commenting ahead of the five-star destination’s recruitment day, William Kirby, General Manager at Lough Erne Resort, said:

“We are delighted to introduce this recruitment event to share information on the opportunities available at the resort. We look forward to educating new team members on our five-star professional standards.”

“We are also excited to provide someone with the opportunity to become a Senior Pastry Chef, working with Noel McMeel, our acclaimed executive chef and author of one of the world’s best cookery books (Irish Pantry).”

For more information on recruitment at Lough Erne Resort visit www.lougherneresort.com/careers