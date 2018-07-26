Londonderry City Deal invitation: ‘A big step towards unlocking huge opportunity’

Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer McKeever has welcomed the Government’s call for Derry to submit a City Deal bid as “a big step towards unlocking huge opportunity” for the North West region.

Following a meeting in Derry with Chancellor Philip Hammond, who today invited a bid for a local deal, Ms McKeever said: “A City Deal would be extremely good news for Derry and the entire North West. This formal commitment from the Government represents a big step towards unlocking a huge opportunity for the city and region.

“A City Deal has the potential to give Derry City and Strabane District Council power to forge ahead with key projects which will fuel the regional economy.

“Economic growth catalysts, such as the expansion of Magee Campus, the improvement of road, rail and port infrastructure, as well as urban regeneration and tourism projects could all be advanced under a new deal.

“Much groundwork on what our City Deal should look like has already been completed by Derry City and Strabane District Council with the support of key stakeholders, including the Chamber of Commerce. It is now important that our bid is successful in achieving a deal which puts the big decisions that can really deliver for our region firmly in our hands.”

