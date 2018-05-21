Derry tourism reaching a ‘whole new level’, says Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President

Derry is embarking on journey to take its tourism offering to a whole new level, says Jennifer McKeever President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

We’ve made some great strides in the last five years. A lot of hard work and investment, not least by the local business community, has gone into achieving that success.

There is now increased impetus to build on that. Local stakeholders see the huge potential for so much more growth – not only in terms of increasing visitor numbers to our beautiful and vibrant city region, but also in terms making the most of the footfall we already enjoy.

We want to entice more visitors to stay overnight, stay longer and to spend money in our evening economy, in our shops and in our businesses. We want them to leave happy – having left some spending money here too.

We’ve been steadily building our visitor numbers and offering throughout the extensive regeneration of our city, particularly in recent years.

Year on year growth for visitor numbers, overnight trips and spend all enjoyed rapid growth between in 2015/16 and 2016/17, while 2017/18 looks very promising after another strong start. And there’s great scope for continued growth, according to the figures. Tourism in Northern Ireland provides just 5% of GDP compared to 10% in the UK – if they can achieve that, we certainly can.

Derry has some world class tourism assets, including a spectacular riverfront and a 400 year-old Walled City – the only one on the island of Ireland. That’s not to mention the added tourism value that comes with the long-established association with the City of London, regardless of any political differences which may surround it.

We have focused on the creation of great social, cultural and sporting events, and evening economy offerings which have encouraged thousands more people to visit Derry annually.

Our flagship events in the city have gotten bigger and better every year. Derry’s Hallowe’en Carnival was named best in the world yet again this year and continues to be a highlight event in the island’s tourism calendar. This year we are hosting the Clipper Race again, which is the centerpiece of the ever-popular Foyle Maritime Festival – an event which showcases all that our spectacular river has to offer.

We have also been working hard to connect our city and region with other world class attractions such as the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.

Confidence in the rising tide of tourism in the region is high and that is evidenced by significant private investments which are planned or underway. These include new hotels at Strand Road and Ebrington, the new Quiet Man Whiskey Distillery and the deep-water cruise terminal planned for Greencastle – a development which has the potential to open a whole new global cruise market.

The local tourism industry’s stakeholders – both private and public – have a strong and collective vision to drive forward.

A conference, entitled ‘A New Level of Ambition’, which was co-hosted in the Guildhall by the city’s Chamber of Commerce on May 17, and supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, saw the launch of a new seven-year plan that maps out a bright future in our tourism industry.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s ‘Tourism 2025 Strategy’ has a headline aim of realising Derry’s ambition as a hub destination, in particular strengthening connections with The Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.

The strategy sets out clear goals, with strong focus on increasing visitor spend to £100 million annually, creating 1,000 additional jobs in the tourism sector and branding the destination as The Walled City.

These aims are very achievable and already well underway. All we need is the continued strong collaboration of all stakeholders and that’s something we have become very adept at in Derry in recent times.

The strategy reflects the structure and targets within the NI Industrial Strategy. Tourism NI CEO John McGrillan, who spoke at the conference, agreed that the projected figures are in line with the numbers compiled by his organisation.

The fact that the conference was a full-house, packed with people committed to steering the sector forward, was a reflection of the dedication of local stakeholders to ensuring the continued success of Derry’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The event focussed on both the city’s assets and growth to date. It set out the themes of: Activity & Adventure, Creativity & Culture and History & Heritage as areas which can fuel visitor numbers and industry growth.

We heard from Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland about how golf and screen tourism have created a whole new generation of international visitors. They encouraged us in the North West to look for ways to engage with world class motivators for travel through digital marketing, collaboration and product development. It was highlighted that such international visitors come for longer and spend more.

The value of both golf and screen tourism to the Northern Ireland economy has been enormous With Derry Girls, Star Wars, Game of Thrones and two golf Opens on our doorstep, we have got some serious form in this regard and are well placed to achieve more.

A key ambition of the strategy is the promotion of Derry as a hub destination. It is clear that Derry has huge potential to be the base city for visitors to play golf on the North Coast or in Donegal, to visit Game of Thrones or Star Wars locations, or take in any of the other great locations or events in the wider region.

We have a city and regional offering that is truly unique. We have a thriving tourism sector which is bolstered by private and public investment, and is nurturing business growth and expansion. By building on the enviable assets we already have and investing in telling our story effectively to the world, we can take our tourism success to a whole new level.

Jennifer McKeever is President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce. She is also Director of Derry-based bus service Airporter, which carried 175,000 people between Northern Ireland’s airports last year.

