LK’s Chris Pollock to Chair CIPRNI

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in Northern Ireland has elected Chris Pollock, Senior Account Manager at Holywood agency LK Communications, as the organisation’s new Committee Chair for Northern Ireland.

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in Northern Ireland has issued a rallying call for the local communications sector to provide a unified team approach to ensure the future success of the industry.

Speaking at the professional body’s AGM this week, Chris said; “The CIPR in Northern Ireland is committed to the goal of a local industry that can hold its head high on the global stage.

“There is clearly a desire from individuals to further and improve their discipline in the continued drive to professionalisation and, as a committee, the next 12 months will allow us to proactively and positively work together towards the shared vision of a vibrant and world class communications sector and I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Northern Ireland already boasts the highest number of Chartered Practitioners per head of population across the whole of the UK and more of our members are completing CPD than ever before.

“With more and more students successfully graduating with qualifications in PR, marketing, copy writing and events, we need to ensure that these new recruits are welcomed, nurtured and encouraged as they seek to find their place within our relatively small, yet thriving local industry.”

The AGM event, held at Clifton House in Belfast, welcomed more than 50 PR professionals to thank outgoing Chair Sinead Doyle of MCE for her tenure and to welcome four new members on to the committee.

One of Sinead’s final duties as chair was to present Rachel Burgoyne, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Cancer Fund for Children, and CIPR NI committee member, with the Chair’s Award, in recognition of her unwavering dedication and enthusiasm to her duties.

Elected as new committee members were Haley Adams, Smarts Communicate; Lisa Rice, Navigator Blue; Clare Hiles, ASG and Conán Meehan from the Ulster University.

Chris paid tribute to Sinead for her tireless efforts and to Seona McGrath of Smarts, Jane Williams of JComms and Sara McCracken of the Controlled Schools Support Council, as they step down from the committee.

Sinead, Head of Consumer PR at MCE Public Relations, will remain on the committee as Treasurer and will represent Northern Ireland on the CIPR UK Finance Committee. She said;

“It has been a privilege to be Chair of the CIPR Committee in Northern Ireland for the last year and I wish Chris all the very best for his time in the role. I look forward to continuing to work with the committee in developing and delivering an unrivalled calendar of events, training and networking opportunities for the benefit of the industry at large.”

Chris added; “It goes without saying that I am delighted and honoured to accept the role of Committee Chair for the CIPR in Northern Ireland and I look forward to driving home the importance of a team approach with a focused calendar of engaging, informative and inspiring events. We all need to ensure that knowledge transfer and theory is brought back into the workplace and realised in the form of ideas, content, creativity and clearly defined strategy that will ultimately bolster bottom lines.”

For further information about CIPR Northern Ireland, visit www.ciprni.co.uk Connect with CIPR NI on twitter @CIPR_NI and Facebook www.facebook.com/CIPRNI/

