Linen Quarter BID is gearing up for a deep clean in advance of the influx of tourists to the city’s freshest and most exciting District.

The BID fund a dedicated Clean Team who work four days a week to litter-pick and remove graffiti. Deep Clean LQ will also launch this month – three weeks of intensive cleaning to smarten up the area and help the districts 50 bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels in advance of the peak summer season.

Visit www.linenquarter.org to find out more about Linen Quarter BID and what they do.