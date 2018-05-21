Last chance for new start and early stage companies to ‘bag’ a share of €280,000 in this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition

Ken Nelson, Chairman of InterTradeIreland is joined by 2017 Seedcorn winners Professor Helen McCarthy and Darach Neeson from Phion Therapeutics to urge start-ups from all sectors to enter the 2018 InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition

New start and early stage companies only have until the 1 June to enter InterTradeIreland’s prestigious Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition, now in its 16th year. Seedcorn offers participants unparalleled access to the investment community as well as expert advice and, since its inception, finalists have gone on to raise more than £229m in equity.

Ken Nelson, Chairman from InterTradeIreland, commented: “Any companies considering entering this year’s competition should complete their online application as soon as possible. Time is running out and, if you haven’t applied by 1 June, you will lose out on an opportunity to win a share of a total prize fund of €280,000 with no equity share taken. In addition, shortlisted firms reap many additional benefits which can help them on the road to success as they learn how to become more investor ready.”

The Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition is open to all independent companies incorporated in Northern Ireland or Ireland in the seed, start-up or early stages of business development which are, ideally, targeting international markets.

Ken continued: “We are in turbulent times when the future of trading outside our own borders is uncertain but that doesn’t mean that companies shouldn’t look outside Northern Ireland and Ireland in order to prosper and grow. At InterTradeIreland, we are supporting many local firms and helping them to prepare plans for the potential impacts of Brexit, circumventing possible issues which may arise. Seedcorn is an excellent opportunity for young firms to prove their worth and secure a greater foothold in export markets as they will have access to expert advice as they hone their business plans.”

Two companies in Northern Ireland are guaranteed to take away €20,000 each as regional winners before going on to compete in the all-island final and a chance to win the overall title and a significant cash boost of up to €100,000.

In 2017, Phion Therapeutics, which is based in Belfast, was the overall winner of the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition, ‘bagging’ €100,000. Professor Helen McCarthy from Phion, explained: “Since our win, we have had interest from investors across the globe which has given us the luxury of being able to work with those which best fit our business.

“We have made many new contacts and developed our networks in a wide geographical area. I would urge young companies to be ambitious and really stretch themselves – you have already done the hard work in setting up the company, now through participating in Seedcorn, you can really take your company to the next level. Enter with an open mind and be prepared to accept advice from the experts involved which will help you develop your business plan and be in a stronger position to understand what investors want from a start-up.

“I would encourage young Northern Ireland companies that meet the criteria to submit their entries before the closing date and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Initial applications will be shortlisted by a selection panel with successful companies invited to submit their full business plan. The next stage in the process is to deliver an investment pitch in front of the judging panel comprising venture capitalists, business angels and some of the island’s leading industry entrepreneurs and business experts. Prior to attending regional finals, each company will also have the opportunity to attend an intensive one day investment pitch masterclass to help polish their presentation skills.

The winners of Best ‘Early Stage’ Company and Best ‘New Start’ Company stand to win €50,000. The overall winner will be chosen from these two and will win an additional €50,000 giving them €100,000 overall – with no equity stake being taken by InterTradeIreland. There are also six regional prizes of €20,000 and one Best Spinout prize of €10,000.

The final date for receipt of initial completed application forms is Friday 1 June and companies can apply via www.intertradeireland.com/seedcorn, with shortlisted companies being informed mid-June. Regional winners will be announced in early November before going on to compete in the all-island grand final which takes place in Belfast this year on 22 November.

Companies interested in getting involved with Seedcorn can follow the competition on Twitter (@ITI_Seedcorn) where they can get valuable information and advice from experts.

