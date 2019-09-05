Largest-ever Bangladeshi delegation visits Belfast

The largest Bangladeshi delegation to visit Northern Ireland will take place today with a reception at Stormont expected to be attended by over 100 guests.

The visit, led by the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom and Ireland, His Excellency Mr Muhammad Zulkar Nain, will highlight the development and progress of Bangladesh as one of the world’s fastest growing economies. The reception at Stormont’s Long Gallery, entitled ‘Bangladesh: A Golden Journey to Development’, will include speeches and discussion from Bangladeshi dignitaries and government ministers.

Facilitated by UK-based research organisation Study Circle, the visit is the latest event to take place in Northern Ireland as part of its international engagement programme, with similar events having already been held in Westminster, Brussels and Cardiff.

The main Stormont reception taking place on Thursday 5 September, sponsored by Máirtín Ó Muilleoir MLA, Chris Lyttle MLA and Mike Nesbitt MLA, is expected to bring together local political representatives, members of the Northern Ireland business community and charity and voluntary sectors, members of the local Bangladeshi community, academics, and those from the diplomatic community based here.

One of the sponsors of the Stormont event, Máirtín Ó Muilleoir MLA said: “I am looking forward to warmly welcoming the Bangladeshi delegation to Belfast and to strengthening our ties with one of Asia’s fastest growing economies. The visit will be a wonderful opportunity to learn more about one of the most populous countries in the world and engage with some of Bangladesh’s key officials and policy-makers.”

“We would like to thank the members of the Bangladeshi government who are making the journey to Belfast to discuss a wide range of topics such as climate change, good governance and the role of women in politics, that are of equal importance and relevance to people here in Belfast as they are to people in Dhaka.”

Syed Ali, Chairperson of Study Circle, added: “It is very important for Study Circle, members of the Bangladeshi government, and His Excellency Mr Muhammad Zulkar Nain to come to Northern Ireland and engage with local politicians and members of the broader community.”

“Bangladesh has made great strides and contributions to international affairs over the past few decades, whether in the fight against climate change or taking in over 750,000 Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution. We are incredibly proud of the development our country has experienced and it is a source of great pride for us to be able to share our recent development in the historic surroundings of Parliament Buildings at Stormont.”

“The small Bangladeshi community in Northern Ireland makes an important and vibrant contribution to the greater society and we are excited to get to share our culture, development and achievements with an engaged audience in Belfast.”