Landowners warned of significant cost of ignoring Japanese Knotweed

Large landowners in Northern Ireland could face significant costs by ignoring the dangers of Japanese knotweed, leading law firm Arthur Cox has warned.

The firm made the comments after Network Rail in England was ordered to pay damages to householders for failing to prevent the invasive plant from encroaching on their properties.

Chris Milligan, of the Property Group at Arthur Cox (pictured)said: “The threat of Japanese knotweed is something that landowners should be aware of, but when the owner is in possession of large estates of land bordering other commercial or residential areas, it is all the more important, due to the proliferating nature of the weed.”

Two homeowners successfully took claims against Network Rail, for permitting Japanese knotweed to thrive on neighbouring Network Rail land, which subsequently infested their properties.

Network Rail challenged the ruling at a hearing in June, but it was upheld by the Court of Appeal earlier this month, with the organisation ordered to pay damages to the homeowners.

Japanese knotweed is considered a threat to property because it has been known to damage buildings and their substructures. As a result, mortgage providers are reluctant to provide finance for properties where the plant is or has recently been present.

The control of Japanese knotweed costs almost £200 million a year across the UK, including around £4.75m in Northern Ireland, according to a report by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

However, Mr Milligan said that while the safe removal of the weed represents a significant financial outlay, ignoring the issue is not a viable alternative.

He added: “Dealing with the various issues posed by the plant is costly and complex, but ignoring them can lead to even greater difficulties.

“The recent decision by the Court of Appeal of England and Wales in the case of Williams v Network Rail Infrastructure Limited has shed light on the major risks for landowners affected by Japanese knotweed, serving as a stark reminder that the problem cannot, and should not, be ignored.

“If a landowner is aware (or ought to be aware, in the context of their estate management) that knotweed is present on their property – particularly where the knotweed is at risk of extending beyond the property’s boundary – it is vital that positive steps are taken demonstrate management or mitigation of the risk.

“The Court of Appeal specifically noted that, in appropriate circumstances, claimants may be able to obtain mandatory injunctions where the amenity value of land is diminished, even if there has not yet been physical damage. This could leave landowners with knotweed growing on their lands exposed to expensive litigation and costly liabilities for remediation.”

Cahal Carvill, of the Environmental Group, Arthur Cox said there were a number of preventative and containment measures which may be taken in order to reduce the spread and impact of Japanese knotweed.

He said: “It is vitally important in the first instance to understand the exact extent of the problem, so as adequate and proportionate counter-measures can be put in place.

“It is recommended that landowners commission a site survey to identify effective measures and document a clear and detailed plan for management of the knotweed, which may include agreeing and contracting the management to a third-party.

“Landowners seeking to remove knotweed from their property should proceed with extreme caution, as there are a number of further factors which must be considered. Upon its removal for example, knotweed becomes waste and should be dealt with under the Controlled Waste and Duty of Care Regulations.”

