KPMG renews sponsorship as Royal Ulster Academy Exhibition 2019 kicks off

KPMG has cemented its commitment to the arts in Northern Ireland by renewing its sponsorship of the Royal Ulster Academy’s (RUA) exhibition for the next three years.

The business advisory firm, which has been the main sponsor of the landmark event since 2007, made the announcement at its private preview of the 2019 exhibition in the Ulster Museum.

Now in its 138th year, and a highlight of the Northern Ireland arts calendar, the annual exhibition showcases the work of Academy members, invited artists and artists selected through open submission, offering prize money of over £8,000.

John Hansen, Partner in Charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “Our partnership with the RUA has been one which we at KPMG have truly valued so we are delighted to strengthen our ties for the future. As a firm, we benefit hugely from the creativity and fresh thinking the arts gives to our people and we look forward to working with the team at the RUA once more.

“The standard of work on show at this year’s exhibition has once again unearthed an impressive depth of talent in the Northern Ireland arts world which shows we are punching well above our weight. We congratulate the winners of this year’s prizes and each and every entry for making it to the Ulster Museum.”

This year’s Annual Exhibition will be held at the Ulster Museum, Belfast from 18th October 2019 to 5th January 2020.

The RUA received a record 1604 entries through open submission this year of original works across the disciplines of the visual arts by emerging and established artists right across the island of Ireland and beyond. A total of 230 made it through to the final exhibition. In total there are 389 works on view this year.

Betty Brown, President of the RUA, said: “We are delighted to have secured KPMG’s support for a further 3 years. They have been a highly valued and supportive corporate partner for more than a decade. Without them and our other partners, this show could not happen. This year we also achieved support for our Education and Events Programme from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council.

“The works on show this year are second-to-none and I want to congratulate all the artists involved. I would urge everyone to come and visit the exhibition over the next few months to get a flavour of Northern Ireland’s art at its best.”

This year the independent adjudicator is Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland.

The adjudicator will select recipients of the Academy’s extensive list of Prizes including the RUA Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal prizes.