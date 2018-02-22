Kingsbridge Private Hospital Acquires Bupa Clinic NI Contract

The contract to run the Bupa Clinic for Northern Ireland has been acquired by Kingsbridge Private Hospital, Belfast, which is part of the 3fivetwo Group.

The health clinic has relocated from it’s former base on Great Victoria Street to the hospital at Kingsbridge on the Lisburn Road, offering local customers a wide range of health services from a GP appointment through to health assessments all within a new facility.

Five staff have been transferred to the new centre, joining eight new GPs and three new health advisers and it’s expected that the associated increase in capacity following relocation to the 5-star hospital could see turnover double in the next 18 months.

Alan Cole, Head of Partnership Centres, Bupa Health Clinics, comments: “We’re really excited to have moved to this larger, world class location, and are looking forward to welcoming both existing and new clients through its doors.”

The Bupa Clinic is situated in a self-contained area of Kingsbridge Private Hospital, which offers free onsite car parking. Customers can enjoy the dedicated Bupa Diamond Lounge – a private waiting room with free wifi, daily newspapers, fresh fruit, home-made scones, shortbread and a range of refreshments while they wait for their appointment.

Mark Regan, CEO at Kingsbridge said: “Having been a Bupa partner facility for the last 7 years, we are delighted to be offering these additional services and welcome the fact that the Bupa Belfast clinic is now based at Kingsbridge.

“Access to Bupa health screening at Kingsbridge ensures that employees and individuals can take stock of their own health. They can also get advice on improvements and if required, guidance onto a seamless medical pathway should they need onward referral to a specialist Consultant, further diagnostic tests such as CT, X-ray or MRI and of course access to surgical services, all within the facility.”

The centre is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday. To book an appointment or to find out more about our services please go to Bupa.co.uk.

Services offered at the Kingsbridge Private Hospital centre include

Health assessments: Bupa’s range of health assessments can help patients understand their health and identify any future health risks. As well as a range of clinical tests, each health assessment includes time to speak to doctor about any health concerns, and practical advice on the test results, offering ways to become healthier and fitter.

Private GP appointments: Same day or next day appointments will often be available. The central location and choice of appointment times make visiting the GP as convenient as possible for City workers and local residents.

Muscle, bone and joint treatment: The musculoskeletal team offers consultations, diagnosis and treatment for muscle, bone and joint conditions including injuries, arthritis and back or knee pain.

Physiotherapy appointments are also available.

Category: Other Articles