Kilbroney Gin and Rostrevor Ruby Red Gin in the finals of major awards

Kilbroney Premium Irish Gin and Rostrevor Ruby Red Gin – inspired by the Mountains of Mourne – have been selected as finalists in The Gin Guide Awards, writes Sam Butler

Both launched in September, 2018, they are made in the Mourne Dew Distillery in Warrenpoint, Co Down. They are Kilbroney Premium Irish Gin (ABV 42%) which is a finalist in both the London Dry Gin and the Contemporary Gin categories

And Rostrevor Ruby Red Gin (ABV 40%)is infused with strawberry, raspberry, mint and rose petals has a vibrant red colour and floral notes. It has reached the final in the Flavoured Gin category in the prestigious awards. Mourne Dew is a Food NI member company.

Master distiller Donal Farrell says: “To be shortlisted as a finalist in one of The Gin Guide worldwide award categories is an honour, but to make it into three different categories is just amazing!

“We’re delighted that the judges know what our loyal customers already know: that our locally made Mourne gins are up there with the best in the world!”

Mourne Dew drinks are distributed by GDK Drinks in Warrenpoint, Co. Down.

Inspired by their natural surroundings, the gins have captured the very essence of the Mournes; employing the help of an ethnobotanist, who scours the mountains, foraging local edible botanicals. This has allowed them to build up a library of very special tinctures using a low temperature, vacuum distillation process to gently extract the flavours from the delicate flora.

The distillery hand produces everything on site; from distillation and bottling to labelling and packaging. The label artwork is designed by the well-known, Irish artist Kathyrn Callaghan. The logo takes its inspiration from Bronze Age Gold Lunulas (neck collars) which are believed to have been made using gold from the Mourne Mountains.