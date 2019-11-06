Kevin Francis to lead GIA in Belfast

GIA has announced that Kevin Francis has been appointed Managing Partner in Belfast. Kevin’s role is to ensure all employees buy into GIAs wider vision for the company, setting the overall strategic direction of GIA alongside the UK Partnership. This involves planning and implementing long term business strategies to achieve the company’s objectives, with emphasis on building long lasting relationships with local developers and industry professionals in Northern Ireland whilst maintaining key relationships within the UK.

Kevin Francis graduated from Queen’s University Belfast in Law LLB (Hons) and relocated to London specifically for an role in the Rights of Light industry with GIA. In his eight years at GIA, Kevin has advised some of Londons most reputable developers and has helped secure planning permission for some of Londons most inconic developments, such as 1 Undershaft, Chelsea Barracks and the Westfield Masterplan, Croydon. Kevin has returned to Northern Ireland to implement GIA’s Belfast office, bringing with him crucial expertise in this incredibly niche sector.

In further announcements, Emily Hyde has been appointed Assitant Surveyor. In her role as an Assistant Surveyor, Emily liaises with various stakeholders and clients, conducts extensive research and due diligence, assesses high-level information, and prepares quality reports.

Emily has a Bachelors’ Degree in Property, and prior to moving to Northern Ireland practiced as a Chartered Surveyor in Brisbane with over five years of experience in the Australian property industry. Emily’s role as a Surveyor included delivering residential valuation services in both the mortgage and non-mortgage streams. Her primary area of expertise included residential and rural residential valuations in the greater Brisbane region. Upon moving to Northern Ireland, Emily achieved Professional Membership status with Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) and has recently become of a member of Women in Property Northern Ireland.

Ellis Smith is now Design Analystwiht GIA. Ellis develops accurate 3D models and visuals of development sites and surrounding buildings for use with bespoke analysis software to assess the impact of Daylight & Sunlight and Rights of Light matters. He is working towards growing the CAD department of the business in Belfast and contributing to the set-up of GIA’s land surveying services.

Upon graduating from university, Ellis worked as a Geomatics Engineer in Derby, England. He has experience working on a vast amount of diverse and prestigious commercial and residential developments throughout the UK. His primary focus was to implement 3D laser scanning technologies to produce highly accurate, fully measurable pointclouds. This information enabled the detailed creation of 3D models and measured building/topographical surveys.