Kerr’s Tyres & Auto creates 20 new jobs in £2.5 million investment

Kerr’s Tyres & Auto is to create 20 new jobs as part of a £2.5 million investment.

With support from Ulster Bank, county Antrim-based Kerr’s Tyres & Auto is investing in the development of new company headquarters which will feature a distribution and retail centres.

The expansion will bring the total number of employees in the company to over 100 once the roles have been fulfilled.

Expected to complete in August this year, the new facility will span 36,000 sq. ft., more than three-times the size of the company’s current headquarters.

It will feature a purpose-built training facility to tackle growing skills shortages within the automotive industry, with emphasis on tyre fitting and light mechanical work.

Owned and managed by Managing Director Norman Kerr, the family-run business, which was established in 2002, operates nine tyre and auto services centres throughout Ireland. These include four in the Republic of Ireland following the acquisition of the Dublin-based Auto Tyre Services – previously owned by the Maher family – earlier this year and the opening of two additional centres in Donabate and Ballymount.

In late 2018, the firm acquired M&S Tyres in Enniskillen to increase its coverage in the west of the province.

“Our recent acquisitions and continued reinvestment in the company is part of an on-going growth strategy to operate from 20 sites throughout the UK and Ireland by 2022,” explained Managing Director Norman Kerr.

“The development of our new headquarters will provide us with a suitable base from which we can continue to work towards these ambitious growth plans. As we continue to grow, so too does our need for suitably qualified and skilled staff. A major part of this investment is creating a site where we can recruit and train staff with the skills required to address the needs of our rapidly expanding business.”

Ryan Mawhinney, Senior Relationship Manager, Commercial Banking NI at Ulster Bank, said: “While Kerr’s Tyres & Auto has been in business for almost two decades, it has expanded rapidly in recent years following sound investment and strategic acquisitions. Ulster Bank is pleased to have supported Norman and his team on this journey as the business continues to build on a reputation 17 years in the making.

“The new green-field site will provide the necessary infrastructure that will enable the business to maintain its growth in years to come. As one of the UK and Ireland’s largest tyre retail and distribution centres, and one that is committed to training and upskilling its own personnel, Kerr’s Tyres & Auto is well-positioned to attract new business throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield.”

Kerr’s Tyres & Auto provides a range of services specialising in tyres, automotive servicing and light mechanical repairs. It is a leading supplier of commercial tyres and provides 24-hour emergency assistance throughout Europe for both general road users and commercial fleets.

For more information, visit kerrstyres.co.uk.