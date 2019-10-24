Jumpstyle Belfast: are you ready for it? RESISTANCE IS FUTILE!

The highlight of this week’s Belfast International Arts Festival offering is French dance group (LA)HORDE, coming to the Grand Opera House on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October with To Da Bone which takes inspiration from jumpstyle.

They are the creative team behind Christine and the Queens Girlfriend music video and performed alongside her at Glastonbury 2019.

Jumpstyle has gone viral, with young people practicing in parks and their bedrooms across Europe. Jumpstyle has been likened to Riverdance with striking similarities in form and movement.

We challenged Aisling School of Irish Dance to take on the jumpstyle movement and give them a run for their money. WATCH to see how they got on!

Check out the latest using #BIAF19, LIKE @BelfastFestival on Facebook and FOLLOW @Belfast_int_arts_fest on Instagram.

For more information or to book, visit https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/ or call 028 9034 6609.