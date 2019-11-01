Jonzara hosts Autumn & Winter Showcase

Marking the arrival of the new season, Jonzara hosted an exclusive Autumn/Winter fashion event in its Lisburn store.

For the event, Jonzara extended its opening hours until 8:30pm for one night only, where dedicated customers and special guests were treated to an exclusive first-look of the new ranges.

With diverse takes on the latest ‘it’ colours such as soft pink and delicate heather grey from featured brands Masai, Betty & Co and Lebek, there are endless options when it comes to transitioning into the new season without diving straight into the typical dark shades associated with Autumn/Winter. At Jonzara, these versatile hues were showcased on stage and have been incorporated across a range of different items of clothing to suit all personal styles and outfit possibilities – making Autumn/Winter clothes shopping easier, more accessible and exciting for all!

To showcase and praise the local talent Lisburn has to offer, The Sanctuary Spa – a newcomer on the city’s health and beauty scene – featured makeup demos, product and service talk-throughs and a £100 voucher giveaway. Hair expert Susan Evans, who owns a popular namesake salon in the centre, supplied top quality hair styling for the event also.

Emma Rochester from Betty Barclay HQ in London made an exclusive appearance, flying over specially to present the brand’s latest designs and chat through of some of the biggest and best Autumn/Winter trends, all of which were modelled down a catwalk runway.

Each guest was given a generous goody bag containing a scarf, candle and beauty products to name only a few. Special attendees included the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Alan Givan and Mayoress Elizabeth Givan, as well as popular Northern Irish fashion bloggers.

After being inspired by the show, guests then enjoyed 20% discount across the entire store on the night.

Director Sarah McCann said: “The event was very successful – the turnout meant we were actually oversubscribed and didn’t have enough seats due to the demand! We loved having a mixture of local and national visitors in the store to celebrate great fashion and our wonderful customers who help make Jonzara the steadfast business that it is today.”

Known best for its wide-ranging occasion and casualwear collections, Jonzara boasts an array of designer labels including Betty Barclay, Sandwich Clothing, Taifun, Betty & Co, Olsen, Barbara Lebek, Monari and Anonyme. As well as accessory and homeware brands Hot Tomato and Marmalade of London.