Jonathan Topping to lead Clayton Hotel Belfast

| April 6, 2018

jonathan ToppingJonathan Topping has been appointed General Manager of Clayton Hotel Belfast, part of the Dalata Hotel Group.

Jonathan has extensive hotel and hospitality experience and has worked with many well-known hotel companies including Hastings Hotel, where he was General Manager of Stormont Hotel for 4 years.

He will be responsible for implementing Dalata bespoke brands for the hotel including Red Bean Roastery coffee brand and Club Vitae. He is also a committee member of the Institute of Hospitality (NI branch).

Category: Movers & Shakers, Other Articles

