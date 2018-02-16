JMK solcitors top Northern Ireland personal injury law firm for 4th year in a row

JMK Solicitors have retained their No.1 position as the leading personal injury law firm in Northern Ireland for the 4th consecutive year, handling more cases locally than any other legal firm.

The Belfast and Newry-based legal firm had a record 1,420 separate personal injury cases registered in 2017, a 9% growth on the previous year and almost twice as many cases than its nearest competitor, according to figures released by the Compensation Recovery Unit, a division of the Department for Communities.

The company credited its continued growth to a programme of investment in staff, technology, brand awareness and exclusive focus on personal injury and road traffic claims. The firm’s efforts were rewarded with the attaining of the prestigious Lexcel Quality Mark during 2017.

Maurece Hutchinson, JMK Solicitors’ Managing Director, said: “We are pleased that we have continued to grow over the last 12 months. We made a strategic decision in 2012 to concentrate solely on personal injury and road traffic claims. Our team, which has now grown to over 60, have built up specialist skills and significant knowledge in this area of law.

“As well as adding new team members, we have provided staff with the latest phones, tablet and desktop computers for home and remote use to enable them to work more efficiently and effectively for our clients. Additionally we have refurbished both our Belfast and Newry offices to create the best working environment.

“We are committed to ensuring that our clients fully recover their losses with the least possible stress from the legal process. I am very proud that due to the dedicated and personal service we provide over 99% of our clients would recommend JMK Solicitors to a friend”.

It is not just clients who have been impressed with JMK. The Lexcel Quality award followed a rigorous assessment process. The scheme is administered by the Law Society of Northern Ireland and recognises firms that achieve excellence in legal practice management and client care.

Assessors highlighted that JMK achieved “a very high standard” and the “company had gone above and beyond compliance with the standard”. They also praised JMK’s “pioneering” approach to having a paperless office with all files being managed electronically.

Established in 2003, JMK Solicitors assist clients from across Northern Ireland. To contact JMK Solicitors, please call 028 9032 0222 or visit www.jmksolicitors.com.

Category: Other Articles