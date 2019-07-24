Jet2.com leads industry for outstanding customer service

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have once more been ranked as the best in their industries and amongst the very best in the UK for delivering first-class customer service, according to detailed new research.

The latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), published by The Institute of Customer Service, has ranked Jet2holidays 12th out of more than 250 companies – making the package holiday specialist the ‘Best in Tourism’ and the highest ranked tour operator for customer service.

Leading leisure airline Jet2.com comes joint 22nd in the list – making it the highest ranked airline in the study and the ‘Best in Transport.’

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) is a national barometer of customer satisfaction, which has been run by The Institute of Customer Service since 2008. It is based on the experiences and relationships that more than 10,000 customers have with organisations, with over 250 major brands featured in the study.

Over 25 different metrics – such as staff professionalism, quality & efficiency, product quality, and complaint handling – are factored into the results.

Jet2holidays is the only tour operator in the top 50, receiving a customer satisfaction score of 83.3, above the average for companies in the ‘tourism’ sector, which average 80.2. The average for all companies in the entire study is 77.1.

Jet2.com has a customer satisfaction score of 82.0, way above the average for companies in the ‘transport’ sector, which average just 70.8.

This success follows a number of other awards for the UK’s second largest tour operator and third largest airline. Both brands were recently awarded with prestigious Which? ‘Recommended Provider’ Status and Jet2.com scooped five accolades at the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice™ awards for airlines (Best Airline – UK, Best Airline – Europe, Best Low-Cost Airline – Europe, Best Economy Class – Europe and Top 10 Airlines in the World).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “I am very proud that customers see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays as the leading airline and tour operator for delivering great customer service. Achieving such recognition from our customers is something that we work on tirelessly on, as we know how hard people work and save so that they can enjoy their well-deserved holidays. We want every single customer to feel like a VIP when they travel with us, and we will continue to make sure that this is at the heart of everything that we do.”

For further information on the study, please visit: https://lp.instituteofcustomerservice.com/uk-customer-satisfaction-index-launch-institute-of-customer-service-index-launch