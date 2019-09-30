Jet2.com and Jet2holidays adds more flights and holidays from Belfast International

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has once again responded to the extra demand from Northern Ireland holidaymakers by adding even more seats and holidays to Winter Sun destinations in the Canary Islands from Belfast International.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has added over 2,000 departing seats to Lanzarote between October and March, as well as additional services to Tenerife, representing over 4,000 departing seats.

The announcement further expands the company’s programme from Belfast International Airport after it announced additional flying to both destinations earlier this month.

The extra flights at Belfast International are part of a wider expansion which is being announced today, as the UK’s third largest airline and second largest UK tour operator adds over 170,000 departing seats between October and March from across its UK bases, in direct response to demand for flights and holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are continuing to see unprecedented demand for our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays from Belfast International, and this latest expansion yet again underlines our commitment to holidaymakers in Northern Ireland. The extra capacity that we are putting on sale today provides local holidaymakers with even more choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away to the winter sunshine.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, said, “We are again pleased to welcome Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ increased commitment to the Northern Ireland market with these additional services, as part of their overall UK expansion. These extra services put on sale today will be warmly welcomed by local holidaymakers.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.