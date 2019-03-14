Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Add Izmir from Belfast International for Summer ’20

On the back of the welcome news that UK airlines will be able to continue to operate flights between the UK and the EU, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is bringing even more good news to holidaymakers in Northern Ireland, with the announcement of BRAND NEW IZMIR IN TURKEY as part of its expanded Summer 20 programme from Belfast International, which is going on sale today.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has put flights and holidays on sale to 24 destinations from Belfast International for Summer 20. The addition of over 20,000 seats means almost HALF A MILLION seats are going on sale, a 4% capacity increase.

As well as giving holidaymakers more choice and flexibility when choosing flights and holidays to their favourite destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands next summer, the addition of Izmir in Turkey comes in response to demand for great value package holidays to Turkey.

With flights operating to Izmir every Tuesday from May to September, Northern Ireland holidaymakers can access popular family friendly resorts on the west coast of Turkey such as Kusadasi, Cesme, Ozdere and Seferihisar. This brand new Turkish destination is expected to be extremely popular with holidaymakers looking for exceptional weather, great value, and fabulous cuisine with beautiful beaches and the Dilek National Park within easy reach.

In addition to brand new Izmir, the company is also significantly increasing capacity to Dalaman, thanks to the addition of a weekly Thursday service, on top of existing Monday services. The area around Dalaman has been dubbed the Turquoise Coast thanks to its pristine Mediterranean waters, and with resorts such as Marmaris, Sarigerme, Olu Deniz and Icmeler to choose from, the area has proven extremely popular with holidaymakers from Northern Ireland.

Other key highlights on the company’s Summer 20 programme include:

Over 50 departing weekly flights during peak periods.

Tenerife –additional of third weekly service means over 35,000 seats on sale.

More seats on sale to sunshine favourites Palma (Majorca), Malaga, Malta and Reus (Costa Dorada).

Turkey – weekly services to Antalya and Izmir on top of twice weekly services to Dalaman.

Two weekly services to Lanzarote, Fuerteventuraand Gran Canaria, providing plenty of choice and flexibility for holidaymakers wanting to soak up the Canary Islands sunshine.

Continued popularity of Paphos, with over 10,000 seats on sale to Cyprus.

Weekly services to the Greek sunshine, whether that’s in Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes or Zante.

Mainland Spain & The Balearics – great choice and flexibility to hotspots such as Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Girona (Costa Brava), Ibiza and Menorca.

Faro (Algarve) – up to five weekly services, with flights on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Naples – services every Sunday from April until November.

Bourgas (Bulgaria) – weekly Tuesday service operating on larger aircraft

Today’s announcement comes in response to continued demand for great value package holidays from holidaymakers in Northern Ireland. With more services and frequencies, they are spoilt for choice when it comes to where and when they would like to getaway, with more flexible durations available.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The UK Government has confirmed that flights to our EU holiday destinations will continue just as last year, providing assurance that, whatever the outcome of Brexit, holidaymakers can continue to book holidays with confidence. On the back of that we are delighted to be announcing even more good news, thanks to this exciting summer programme from Belfast International Airport. With 24 fantastic destinations to choose from, including brand new Izmir, we are once again demonstrating our commitment to the base and to our customers. With more choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from with our award winning airline and tour operator, we are confident that this summer programme will be a huge hit in Northern Ireland.”

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport, said, “We welcome the increases in capacity thatJet2.com and Jet2holidays will add for summer 20 and the addition of Izmir will be a popular choice with local holidaymakers. We have a great partnership with Jet2.comand Jet2holidays and look forward to working with them ever more closely.”

Earlier this year, the award-winning airline Jet2.com took delivery of the last of 34 brand new Boeing 737-800 aircraft, taking its fleet size to 100. The company continues to win a number of awards for its VIP customer service, withJet2holidays customers having a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels, Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance and airport transfers included, all for a low £60 per person deposit.

For further information and to book, please visitwww.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.