Jayne Gibson Insight.Out shortlisted at Women in Financial Advice Awards 2019

Managing Director of Insight.Out Financial, Jayne Gibson, has just been announced as a finalist in two categories at the prestigious Women in Finance Advice Awards UK. Jayne is in the running for Retirement Planner of the Year and Financial Adviser of the Year – Scotland and Northern Ireland, for the second year in a row. 2018 saw Jayne taking home the award for Financial Adviser of the Year – Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Run by Professional Adviser, Retirement Planner and Cover publications, the Women in Financial Advice Awards celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector.

This latest news follows a successful year for Insight.Out Financial, which following a rebrand and relocation of offices has increased its workforce, with 11 staff members now making up the Insight.Out team, as well as launching a brand new website.

Managing Director of Insight.Out, Jayne Gibson, comments: “Over the past three years, our business has grown significantly. Our work with large corporates regarding pension-transfers in England is still in demand, however our Northern Ireland client base – from businesses to private individuals – has dramatically increased.

“Following my win at the Women in Financial Advice Awards last year, I’m absolutely thrilled to have been nominated again in not just one, but two categories. These awards are amongst the most prestigious in the finance industry and my nomination is thanks to the superb team of individuals here at Insight.Out whom support our clients and myself every day.”

The Women in Financial Advice Awards takes place on Wednesday, 3rd July at the Hilton London Banskside, London, and will reveal the names of the top women in financial advice across the UK.

Insight.Out Financial was established in 2015 by Jayne Gibson – one of the first people in the UK to gain Chartered Financial Planner status back in 2005. Jayne Gibson is a member of and supports the ethical charter of the Personal Finance Society, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments, and the Chartered Insurance Institute.