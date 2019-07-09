Jayne Gibson Insight.Out announced as Woman of the Year in Retirement Planning

Managing Director of Insight.Out Financial, Jayne Gibson, has just been announced as the Woman of the Year in Retirement Planning at the prestigious Women in Financial Advice Awards UK, which took place at the Hilton Bankside, London on Wednesday night. Jayne was also highly commended in the ‘Financial Adviser of the Year – Scotland and Northern Ireland’ category.

Run by Professional Adviser, Retirement Planner and Cover publications, the Women in Financial Advice Awards celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector.

This latest news follows a successful year for Insight.Out Financial in which the company has gone from strength to strength, following a re-brand from GWM Solutions and the expansion of its offices on the Holywood Road in Belfast.

Announcing Jayne as “A well-deserved winner,” the judges praised Jayne’s submission as “A stand-out entry, backed up with solid examples of her achievements in the field of retirement planning.”

Speaking on her win, Managing Director of Insight.Out, Jayne Gibson, comments: “I am thrilled to be announced as Woman of the Year in Retirement Planning. Following a major investment and rebrand, Insight.Out Financial continues to grow as a business and as a team with more exciting plans in store for the organisation later this year.

“These awards are amongst the most prestigious in the finance industry, and the win is a huge credit to myself and to the talented team here at Insight.Out whom support our clients and myself every day.”

Insight.Out Financial was established in 2015 by Jayne Gibson – one of the first people in the UK to gain Chartered Financial Planner status back in 2005. Insight.Out Financial is endorsed by the Personal Finance Society, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments, and the Chartered Insurance Institute.