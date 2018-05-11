It’s Give & Gain Day at Business in the Community, May 18

Business in the Community is calling on organisations across Northern Ireland to get involved in Give & Gain Day, an annual day of employee volunteering which is taking place on Friday 18 May 2018.

Give & Gain Day is a global initiative which aims to encourage employers to give their workforce paid time off to volunteer for local good causes and charities. It gives local community organisations, social enterprises and schools across Northern Ireland the benefit of volunteered resources, skills and knowledge from business.

This year in Northern Ireland, projects will be taking place in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Bangor Banbridge, Ballysally, Belfast, Cookstown, Derry~Londonderry, Dungannon, Dungiven, Helen’s Bay, Islandmagee, Kilkeel, Lisburn, Newcastle, Omagh and Portaferry.

Denise Cranston, Head of Communities, Business in the Community, said: “Give & Gain Day is about joining forces and celebrating the collective power of Employer Supported Volunteering. Each year, we see hundreds of business volunteers right across Northern Ireland roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to help local charities and community groups in very practical ways.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a welcome growth in ‘skills-based’ volunteering – whilst this is fantastic, there is still a very real need for practical ‘hands-on’ help. The reality is that without the help of volunteers, many charities and community groups would simply not be able to carry out many vital tasks and maintenance that groups help with on Give & Gain Day.

“Give & Gain is an opportunity to demonstrate what can be achieved in communities through the power of volunteers – but it’s about more than just one day and we urge businesses that take part to use it as a springboard into deeper long-term engagement in communities across Northern Ireland all year round.”

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing for the Henderson Group, owners of the SPAR franchise in Northern Ireland adds: “We’re very proud to support Give & Gain Day once again this year. Employee volunteering is a ‘win-win’, the experience builds skills and motivates employees, whilst helping meet community needs. At SPAR, we encourage and enable our employees to volunteer throughout the year.

“Volunteering is a great way for businesses like ours to help to make a real and tangible difference to the communities in which we operate, and I would urge other employers to consider signing up to the challenge.”

Business in the Community is calling on community groups and businesses who’d like to participate in Give & Gain Day to register their interest online www.bitcni.org.uk, or by calling (028) 9046 0606.

