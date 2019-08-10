ISPS HANDA World Invitational is the Right VenYou

VenYou, a business solutions provider in Northern Ireland, has announced its sponsorship of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

The most successful and best attended event on the European Challenge Tour has been transformed into a new global event for men and women professionals. This progressive move was made possible when ISPA HANDA and long-time supporters of the NI Open, Modest! Golf, engaged with organisers and bought into the long-term vision for this unique event where men and women will play compete alongside each other for a share of the prize fund.

The partnership between Galgorm Castle and VenYou sees the continuation of sponsorship for this event, formally known as the NI Open.

Donna Linehan, Client Services Director at VenYou explains, “Our landmark building and company, Scottish Provident Building has been a sponsor of this event for several years. Given the great golf we’ve seen this year we are delighted to play a part in this very exciting and promising World Invitational.

“We have a vision of what serviced offices and the support that our clients and tenants should receive, and I believe that at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational there will be that same attention to detail and service. Having seen the course, it is in immaculate condition and with the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort involved there will be great customer service with exceptional attention to detail. I’m looking forward to not just next week’s great golf but fabulous hospitality.”

The week-long festival of golf will include live music concerts at the historic Galgorm estate with many other family attractions such as the dedicated golf village; family area; coaching zones and a junior event.

Ross Oliver, Director of Golf, Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort, said, “It’s important that local companies continue to support events such as these. We very much welcome the continued support of the Scottish Provident Building and their new bespoke business solution, VenYou. This is a great fit for both of us and I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for that continued support as each and every sponsor is very much appreciated.”