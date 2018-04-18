Is your business plan written to attract investors?

Every business needs a road map of some sort – usually written down in a business plan. Does your plan attract an investor’s attention? Is it balanced between all the areas that an investor will expect to see covered? What sort of investor are you looking for? Do you know what the investor wants from the arrangement? Is your business plan investor balanced?

In this month’s blog, Gráinne Lennon, Manager of InterTradeIreland’s Funding Advisory Service team, talks through the five key things you need to consider if you are looking for investment for your business.

5 things to consider when looking for investment

What sort of investor do you want?

The first port of call for a new start business is often friends and family, who usually provide cash and don’t take an active role. Angel investors may bring non-monetary benefits to the business (smart money), and they may invest without taking a board seat and can bring a broad range of contacts to the business to help it succeed.

Venture Capital usually means a greater level of investment and the fund managers may well only invest in one sector, so do your research to find the best type of VC funder for you. They will almost certainly take an active role in the business and will have huge experience. If your business is more B2C, consider equity crowd funding with a number of platforms offering this service.

Why would an investor be interested in your business?

Why does an investor invest in a high-risk business with no safety net? Obviously they want to make a return on their investment, so how will this return be generated? Will your choice of investor limit you to certain types? Some will need a quick exit in order to generate the return in a particular time frame whereas others may be prepared to let their investment ride and grow the company more.

What’s your long term plan for the business?

If your goal for the business is to pass it on to the next generation, then equity investment may not be for you. If you are prepared to take on an investor, what percentage of the business are you prepared to give away in return for the investment? Will you lose some control of the business and is this a good thing or a bad thing? Are you prepared to own a smaller amount of a much larger company, or do you want to own it all? Is your goal to grow this company, sell it on and start again?

Is your business plan balanced?

Every business needs a road map of some sort – usually written down in a business plan. Make sure it is it balanced between all the areas that an investor will expect to see covered. Many business plans are far too product-centric, or have so much research in them that they lose the balance of the plan. Some constantly refer to appendices or other information not contained in the body text which can lead to a very frustrating read. Consider what investors want covered; management team; exit potential, revenue potential and route to market are usually the top of the list – but you will need to cover all aspects of the business plan.

Can a non-industry person understand the plan?

Investors read many business plans each month so the easier that your plan is to read, the better. If your business is especially technical make sure a non-industry person can understand it, perhaps a friend would read it for you. There’s an industry feeling that the bigger the business plan is, the further the company are from investment so keep it succinct.

About the author

Gráinne Lennon is an Operations Manager in InterTradeIreland with responsibility for the Funding Advisory Service – click here for more information.

The Service provides supports to early stage companies seeking to raise venture capital and business angel investment and supports for more established SMEs seeking new funding from traditional and alternative funding sources. It also supports established businesses planning to grow their business and in need of new funding.

Gráinne is a chartered accountant with a background in public and private sector finance. She has a wide range of experience gained from working in an executive capacity with a number of SME’s across the island. Her skills stretch from business planning to raising finance and financial control. She has worked with early stage/startup businesses and more established ventures.

