IoD Women’s Leadership Conference announces impressive line-up

The full programme for the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) Women’s Leadership Conference has been announced and reveals a stellar line-up of speakers.

The event, sponsored by leading law firm Arthur Cox, is expected to attract more than 400 delegates when it takes place at Crowne Plaza Belfast on 9th March.

For further details, including a full list of speakers, and to book a place, visit www.iod.com/ni. The event is open to non-IoD members.

Best-selling author and TV presenter Liz Earle MBE will give a keynote address while delegates will also hear from Flybe CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widender.

Meanwhile, a series of panel sessions will focus on innovation, emotional intelligence and how to stand out as a trailblazer in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Panellists will include Ciara Donlon of Theya Healthcare; Marie Macklin, Macklin Partnerships; Alice Charles, World Economic Forum; Aishling Keegan, Dell and Rosemary Steen, EirGrid.

Kirsty McManus, IoD NI National Director said: “We are delighted to have assembled an exceptional line-up of speakers for this year’s Women’s Leadership Conference representing a broad cross-section of the economy.

“This year’s event has taken the theme of innovation and we look forward to hearing from our speakers on how they have innovated throughout their careers and the affect this has had on their success, their organisations and those that work for them.

“Our Leading Innovators panel will bring together expertise from the technology, non-profit and manufacturing sectors who will outline why firms of all sizes need to focus on innovation.

“We will also be hearing how top leaders from the world of business and academia use the art of language and emotional intelligence to get ahead.

“The conference, which is open to women and men each year attracts delegates from across all sectors in Northern Ireland, who find it an invaluable platform for networking and learning from other leaders and business role models.”

Business leaders will also have the opportunity to enjoy a ‘Power Lunch’ with some of the region’s leading entrepreneurs including Elvena Graham, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Darina Armstrong, Progressive Building Society; Claudine Heron W & R Barnett; Sara Venning, Northern Ireland Water; Lesley Hogg, Northern Ireland Assembly and Clare Guinness, Warrenpoint Port.

Meanwhile, five aspiring entrepreneurs will be given 60 seconds to pitch to the audience for the chance to win a £4,000 cash injection for their fledgling firm.

Category: Other Articles