IoD Northern Ireland announces new Committee Members

The Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) has boosted its Northern Ireland Committee with the election of several new members drawn from across the economy.

Newly elected to the committee are:

Clare Guinness, Chief Executive, Warrenpoint Port;

John Hansen, Partner in Charge, KPMG Northern Ireland;

David Henry, Managing Director, Henry Brothers and

Bonnie Anley, Director, Mourne Country Park and Chairperson, Londonderry Port and Harbour Commissioners.

Welcoming the new elections which, including representation from the Newry and mid-Ulster areas further boosts the geographical spread of the committee, Gordon Milligan, IoD NI Chairman said: “The IoD Northern Ireland Committee has a huge role to play in guiding the organisation as we seek to develop better business leaders and improve corporate governance for the benefit of the whole economy.

“This work has taken on even greater importance in recent times amid the ongoing uncertainty around the continuing Brexit negotiations and caused by the political impasse at Stormont.

“The new elections to the committee represent a cohort of directors that are among the most senior decision makers in the Northern Ireland economy and will help ensure that we continue to provide a strong voice for the local business community.

“The organisation is growing and I am sure it will continue to do so with our new committee members as advocates.”

The Northern Ireland Committee aims to reflect the broad and diverse nature of the IoD’s membership which comprises 950 directors from organisations across Northern Ireland.

Meeting four times a year, the committee includes 14 elected members each of whom serves a minimum term of three years.

For more information about IoD NI, visit www.iod.com/ni.

