IoD meets Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Right Honourable Karen Bradley MP

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley MP joined the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) for a breakfast briefing at Riddel Hall, Belfast. She is pictured with Alexandra Renison, IoD Head of Europe and Trade Policy and Gordon Milligan, IoD NI Chairman.

Kirsty McManus, National Director of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Northern Ireland, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to engage with the Secretary of State Karen Bradley after she chose to meet with IoD members during today’s visit to Northern Ireland.

“She was left under no illusions as to the depth of anger and frustration felt in the Northern Ireland business community after hearing the frankly expressed views of more than 40 business leaders.

“The local economy has now endured almost 18 months of political uncertainty following the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive and maintaining the status quo is simply unacceptable.

“The message from our members is that they now want to see decisive actions taken by politicians, both on the local stage and at a national level.

“This week’s legal ruling on the Energy from Waste plant at Mallusk, has put at risk more than £1billion of strategic infrastructure projects and cast doubt over billions of pounds worth of projects still in the pipeline across the public and private sector.

“Our members are calling on the Secretary of State to work with her colleagues in Westminster to introduce a mechanism that will allow decisions on these key projects to be taken without fear or hinderance and keep driving the Northern Ireland economy forward.”

