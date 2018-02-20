IoD Director of Year Awards – FINAL CALL

Business leaders have until 28th February to enter this year’s Institute of Directors (IoD) First Trust Bank Director of the Year Awards.

The annual awards honour the achievements and leadership of directors from sectors across Northern Ireland, with category winners then considered for the UK-wide Director of the Year Finals in London.

The closing date for entries to this year’s Director of the Year Awards competition is 28th February. For more information on the Institute of Directors and the Director of the Year Awards visit www.iod.com/ni or www.iodawards.com.

Northern Ireland-based business leaders have received the Overall Director of the Year accolade in two of the last three years including Brendan McGurgan of CDE Global in 2016 while Simon Hunter of Hunter Apparel Solutions was honoured with the award in 2015.

In 2017 meanwhile, Gareth Loye of M&M Contractors was named UK Family Business Director of the Year while Janet McCollum of Moy Park received the UK Large Company Director of the Year Award.

Lisa Maltman, Business Development Manager, IoD NI commented: “With the closing date for this year’s IoD First Trust Bank Director of the Year Awards drawing near, there is still time for local business leaders to enter.

“Seeking to recognise those leaders who have displayed the highest standards of leadership in the private, public and third sectors, the awards have proved to be a tremendous platform to showcase local talents on a wider stage.

“We wish the best of luck to all entrants, who have the opportunity to join with what has been a real Northern Ireland success story over recent years.”

Categories for the awards, which are open to members and non-members alike include:

Director of the Year- Family Business – sponsored by BDO Northern Ireland

Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Capita Managed IT Solutions

Director of the Year – Emerging – sponsored by Carson McDowell

Director of the Year – Global – sponsored by Invest NI

Director of the Year – Corporate Social Responsibility – sponsored by 4c Executive

Director of the Year – Early Stage Business – sponsored by Ulster University

Director of the Year – Inclusivity – sponsored by William J Clinton Leadership Institute, QUB

Director of the Year – Non-Executive – sponsored by Deloitte

Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by PGR

Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

The category winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast on 18th May, and will then have the chance to be shortlisted for the IoD UK Finals in October.

An additional award will be made for the IoD Young Enterprise NI Director of the Year, sponsored by Concentrix.

Category: Other Articles