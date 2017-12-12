InterTradeIreland – helping businesses to uncover funding opportunities

Euripides’s instruction to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is great advice for established SMEs seeking backing in order to grow their business. With the upturn in the economy, there is a wealth of funding prospects available to developing companies, many of which are new sources of finance, and all avenues should be explored.

To help companies who are ready to expand explore the opportunities presented by new or alternative sources of funding, InterTradeIreland has announced a series of workshops across Northern Ireland as part of its Funding Advisory Service for Established Businesses.

Grainne Lennon, operations manager for InterTradeIreland, (pictured) explains: “In addition to providing independent and objective advice and networking opportunities with funding partners, attendees will learn about the wealth of funding options available, including Asset Financing, Asset Based Lending (ABL), Peer to Peer Lending (P2P) Private Equity Funding and Government backed loan funds.

“We addressed the need for these workshops after carrying out research into how much SMEs knew about alternative types of finance and found that they had limited knowledge outside of traditional lenders such as banks.

“Funding, like most things in life, is not a one-size-fits-all concept. Selecting the right type of financing will very much depend on the business itself, its markets and future objectives. We know SMEs often have limited time resources for research and these workshops are designed to demystify a variety of funding options. We hope they will help firms to move from an over-reliance on short-term financing such as overdrafts, which is often less economically advantageous and not viable for a sustained period, to a more appropriate funding platform.”

The FREE regional funding workshops, are jointly run by InterTradeIreland and their delivery partner, Grant Thornton and the first one will take place in Belfast on 16 January from 8.30am to 10.30am. Others planned for the early part of 2018 include Armagh on 20 March and Derry~Londonderry on 15 May. They are aimed at established businesses with a turnover in excess of £100,000 which have been trading for at least 18 months. Full details of all the workshops can be found at www.intertradeireland.com/funding-advisory-service/established or by clicking here.

Grainne adds: “As part of our workshop programme, there will be practical lessons in applying for and securing funding to enable the company to grow as we aim to educate and empower local companies to achieve their business ambitions. In order to support this goal, we have also developed a new Business Planning Tool which is available for download from our website or by clicking here and is a practical guide to help SMEs clearly set out their business plan and objectives when seeking finance.

“The core purpose of InterTradeIreland’s Funding Advisory Service is to support local businesses to prosper and secure the right type of finance. It really is important as companies move forward to make sure that they leave no stone unturned as help and support is out there for those will to reach for it. While these events are free, early registration is advisable,” Grainne added.

Local SMEs can obtain further information on InterTradeIreland’s ‘Funding Advisory Service for Established Businesses and sign up for the workshops by visiting http://www.intertradeireland.com/funding-advisory-service/established/ or clicking here

