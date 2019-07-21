International Solutions for Information Security

World-leading industrial companies and countries united their forces and came up with the Information Security Charter

“Statistics show that an overwhelming number of cyber-attacks on enterprises directly hit infrastructure. Malicious software is leading as a tool and only in the first quarter of 2019 such giants as Norsk Hydro, Altran Technologies, and Hexion were attacked,” said Dmitry Grigoryev, director of cyber security and IT at Nornickel, who was interviewed by Expert.ru.

Digitalization has already ceased as a buzzword. On the contrary, digital technologies have become common in Russian companies. Even though they simplify many processes, bring sellers and buyers closer to each other, they also require more serious cyber protection mechanisms. Politicians also understand the necessity of backing up digital technologies with laws and regulations as well. Otherwise, cybercriminals won’t lose their chance to gain valuable information.

Digitalization is a global process and therefore representatives of different countries and corporations organize conferences to discuss actual news and forecasts. The past year was rich in such international conferences, which were held in Italy, Germany, Cuba and Guatemala. For example, the world-famous developer of antivirus software – Kaspersky Lab – and the global mining and metallurgical industry leader – Nornickel – are frequent participants at these events representing Russia along with a number of diplomats.

The latest conference in Cuba ended on 10th of July, 2019. Even though Cuba is not number one in IT industry, the speed of progress of South and Central American countries in this field is stunning. Their number of Internet users reaches up to 400M.

Some companies take preventive measures and establish cyber security departments. The Security Operational Center at Nornickel is a great example of such a department, which ensures the security of corporate data, processes and projects. Development of technologies runs in parallel with the development of hacking methods.

Even though global cyber security is provided by the UN, it’s the duty of big companies to protect themselves on local and national levels.

“Norilsk Nickel collaborates with the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI). As a result (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa) a resolution was adopted for combating international organized crime and its links with precious metals smuggling,” noticed Dmitry Grigoryev in the interview. He also shared current trends from the last conference: “As was discussed in Cuba, we live in the era of the fourth industrial revolution (“Industry 4.0”), which totally disregards a possibility of information autarky.”

Some real action has also taken place during the past few years. The first draft of the Information Security Charter for Critical Industrial Facilities was developed and proposed by Nornickel in 2017 at the Partnership of State Authorities, Civil Society and the Business Community Forum in Germany. The charter was supported by the forum participants as well as leading Russian industrial and holding companies such as Severstal, Alrosa, the large steel company NLMK, the global steel making and mining company Evraz, the multinational energy giant LUKoil and others. Later, the same group of supporters joined the Information Security in the Industry Club, which is an informal association.

Furthermore, the charter was presented at several big international events, such as the OSCE Conference on International Security in Rome in 2018, the Conference of the Barents Countries in Kirkenes, the Session of the Central American Parliament in Guatemala and, finally, a forum in Havana.

As a result, owing to Russia’s initiative, a number of important resolutions in the field of international cyber security were adopted at the 73rd UN General Assembly.

Being one of the initiators of real change, Nornickel is open to discussing the existing and prospective risks, issues and opportunities at the international level and attracting more companies too, which will develop and apply their own innovations and solutions in the field of international security. Having members and partners with real experience in counter cyber-attacks will aid in finding international solutions.