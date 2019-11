Institute of Directors Northern Chairman Gordon Milligan, centre, welcomes new Fellows to the organisation, from left, Jayne Brady, Ellvena Graham, Clare Guinness, Suzanne Wylie, and Declan Billington.

They are among a distinguished group of leaders to have recently been honoured with Fellowship of the leading business body, that also includes Sir George Hamilton, Kathryn Thompson, Judith Totten, John D’Arcy, Ian Thom, and Carmel McKinney.