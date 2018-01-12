Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland expands

Pictured with IoD NI chairman Ian Sheppard are, from left, Emma Jayne Mawhinney, Business Development Manager for Professional Development, and Dr Elaine O’Neill, who joins IoD NI as Programme Director.

The Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) has expanded with the addition of two new jobs and the opening of a new office in Belfast city centre.

The new roles, which bring the overall number employed by the leading business organisation to five, are focused on growing the IoD’s learning and professional development offering.

Dr Elaine O’Neill joins the body as Programme Director while Emma Jayne Mawhinney has taken the position of Business Development Manager for Professional Development.

The IoD NI, which will continue to be headquartered at Riddel Hall, has also taken new space at the Scottish Provident Building to facilitate the expansion.

IoD NI Chairman Ian Sheppard said: “This growth for the IoD in Northern Ireland heralds the beginning of what promises to be a tremendously exciting year for the organisation in 2018.

“Both Elaine and Emma Jayne bring with them a wealth of experience and I wish to congratulate them on successfully coming through what was a very competitive recruitment process.

“The IoD has been at the forefront of promoting professionalism in business across Northern Ireland for more than six decades, which, in recent years has been evidenced by the widening pool of Chartered Directors locally, now numbering more than 60.

“I look forward to working with Elaine and Emma Jayne as we renew these efforts over the coming months ensuring local business leaders are equipped with the highest level of knowledge and expertise.”

Elaine, who will take the lead in developing the IoD NI’s programme of professional development, achieved a PhD in Management at Queen’s University, Belfast, from which she also received First Class Honours in Business Information Technology.

She commented: “I am delighted to have joined IoD NI and look forward to helping to develop its suite of programmes as we seek to improve management practice and corporate governance at companies in all sectors, thereby supporting economic growth across Northern Ireland.

Emma Jayne Mawhinney has more than 17 years’ experience in Business Development and Account Management and has worked for a range of household names including Mercedes-Benz and UTV.

She added: “The continual development of leadership and management skills is as important to leaders in large private sector companies as it is to SMEs, family firms, start-ups and public sector bodies and I look forward to working with firms across these sectors over the coming months and years.”

For more information on the Institute of Directors, visit www.iod.com/ni

