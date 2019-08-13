Inspiring speakers in line-up for TEDxStormont 2019

Ahead of this month’s TEDxStormont event, Lisa McLaughlin (Director of global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills‘ (HSF) Alternative Legal Services (ALT) business in the UK and EMEA), discusses why they are supporting the event and the impact it will have.

We are delighted to sponsor the upcoming TEDxStormont event on 31 August 2019 in The Great Hall at Stormont. Inspirational speakers from diverse backgrounds across art, politics, education, journalism, law, business and technology will take to the stage to share their stories of personal success, tragedy, creativity and lives well lived – all connected by the theme ‘Imagine’.

The central foundation of TED is thought-sharing and giving a platform to ideas worth spreading. In the spirit of ‘ideas worth sharing’, TEDx is a programme of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience – sparking discussion and exchange, and with the aim of changing attitudes. HSF is partnering with TEDxStormont to help create space to listen and learn from others with a view to improving the communities and places in which we live and work.

In Belfast, HSF’s ALT business focusses on the seamless delivery of high-quality, technology-enabled services for data-intensive, defined-process legal matters. We’re part of a global network of 11 teams across the US, UK, South Africa, Greater China and Australia – all working as one to imagine (and implement) a new way of delivering legal services.

Key to our success is an emphasis on diversity and inclusion. Having a range of voices in our team, and supporting different ways of approaching our work better equips us to find innovative and creative solutions to our clients’ increasingly complex problems.

That is why we value the differences that make each of us at HSF unique. Our vision is to be the leading global law firm for diversity and inclusion – attracting and retaining the best talent from a wide range of backgrounds. We share TEDxStormont’s aspiration to create spaces where sharing ideas, and listening to and learning from others, is valued.

As part of our partnership with TEDxStormont, on 8 August 2019, we hosted a ‘Talk like Ted’ event with broadcaster and presenter Sarah Travers, newspaper columnist Camilla Long and special guest BBC’s Marcus Hunter-Neill (aka Lady Portia). They shared insights from their participation in previous TEDx events, as well as the techniques and skills they have acquired which help them to speak confidently and dynamically in public.

I very much hope that TEDxStormont will inspire us all to think carefully about the role we can play in shaping the future of Northern Ireland – a future where everyone is treated equally and with respect, and where fresh ideas and innovation are encouraged and championed.

And I am very much looking forward to joining with colleagues, clients, and other business leaders with a passion for brilliant ideas, for an exciting day of thought-provoking presentations, fascinating discussion and perceptive insights.