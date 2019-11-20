Industry Skills at the Forefront of IFEX 2020

“Hospitality currently has the largest staffing shortfall of all sectors in the UK, with a widening skills gap,” explained Sean Owens, Director of the Salon Culinaire at the launch of IFEX – Northern Ireland’s largest food, drink, hospitality and foodservice expo that is taking place on 24– 26 March 2020 at TEC, Belfast.

Ahead of the event’s 25th year, Chef Sean Owens highlighted the importance of IFEX to Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector and the role that it has played in the development of skills within the sector since the show’s first event, back in the King’s Hall. At the launch, Sean was joined by the team from Montgomery Group (previously Fresh Montgomery), organisers of IFEX, former winners of Chef of the Year and industry stakeholders.

As the industry-event with wide ranging support from associations including Hospitality Ulster, the Federation of Small Business, Retail NI, Food Standards Agency, Restaurants Association of Ireland and The Guild of Fine Food, details were revealed on Salon Culinaire – the skills competition element of IFEX which will see over 250 professional and student chefs compete in over 30 category competitions. Vying for the title of Chef of the Year, six Northern Ireland chefs will get hot under the collar, battling it out for the accolade that’s previously been held by Michael Deane, Chris Bell, Roisin Gavin and Paul Cunningham, and some of Northern Ireland’s most respected catering colleges will go head to head in Street Food International.

Committed to serving up a great event is IFEX Event Manager, Caroline McCusker, who comments: “IFEX has retained its place as the biggest, most comprehensive tradeshow for the foodservice and hospitality sector – always building and evolving – and we’re extremely proud to deliver an industry event that puts skills at the heart of the show.

“IFEX is on course to become a sell-out event, with 160sqm of floor space sold to new exhibitors, and with IFEX enjoying a record attendance in 2018, we’ve high hopes for the 2020 event.”

Supporting IFEX for the third consecutive show, Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster adds: “With Brexit looming, it’s challenging times for the industry and the impact of Brexit could see the skills shortage deepen. This is why now, more than even, we need to upskill and champion our talented young chefs and those within the industry. IFEX puts skills on the map. It’s a show supported by industry and created for industry, and it’s heartening to see so many of our biggest players in hospitality and foodservice supporting IFEX 2020.”

As one of the Province’s longest running trade exhibitions, IFEX has firmly cemented its reputation as the ultimate destination for the hospitality and foodservice industry and attracts over 200 exhibitors, and an expected 7,000 visitors over the three days. Attracting the biggest names in foodservice including Lynas Foodservice, Henderson Foodservice, Hugh Jordan, BD Foods and Stephens Catering Equipment.

From showcasing the latest food and drink trends to industry leading technology, equipment and services, IFEX will feature a range of visitor attractions designed to inspire and engage. A ‘one stop shop’ for discovering some of the best products that NI has to offer – including a NEW Drinks Zone, supported by Hospitality Ulster and the return of the Great Taste Market, bringing together the best of Northern Ireland and Ireland’s speciality food and drink products – IFEX 2020 is not to be missed!

Taking place on the 24th – 26th March 2020 at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, for more information visit www.IFEXexhibition.co.uk